Four candidates will vie to be the next mayor of Covington in the March 30 election, while the town of Jean Lafitte saw its mayor and five council members automatically re-elected for the second time in four years when no one qualified against them.
The three-day qualifying period for the election ended with a bit of a whimper Friday, with the most notable change from Wednesday's first-day entrants being Covington City Councilman Jerry Coner's entry into the race for an at-large seat.
No other candidates emerged in the race for the Division E seat on the 24th Judicial District Court bench in Jefferson Parish, leaving it a two-way contest between career prosecutor Frank Brindisi, a Republican from Gretna, and attorney Christy Howley, a Gretna Democrat.
In the Covington mayor's race, the field remained Rick Smith, now the District E councilman; Candace Watkins, a former two-term mayor; and businessmen Mark Johnson and Timothy O'Hara. All are Republicans except O'Hara, who is running as an independent.
Current mayor Mike Cooper, who took office in 2011, is term-limited. Cooper has announced he is running for St. Tammany Parish president against incumbent Pat Brister in October.
In addition to having a new mayor, Covington will have four new faces on the City Council as well.
Three of the seven incumbents — Coner, Patrick McMath and Larry Rolling — qualified for the council at-large race, and two will be elected.
Voters chose McMath in 2017 to replace former Councilman-at-large Lee Alexius, who died in office. This would be McMath’s first full term on the council should he be elected.
Rolling is nearing the end of his second term representing District D and is term-limited. The same goes for Coner, who has been the District B representative for eight years.
McMath and Rolling, who are Republicans, signed up on the first day of qualifying. Coner, who said Wednesday he also was contemplating a run for mayor, qualified for the at-large race on Friday afternoon. He ran for the at-large seat made vacant by Alexius’ death two years ago, but finished third in the race that McMath eventually won.
Coner registered as a No Party candidate in the March 30 election.
Three members of the incoming council were elected without opposition, including political newcomers John Botsford in District B and Cody Driskell Ludwig in District D.
In District C, Joey Roberts also was re-elected without opposition. Roberts won a special election last year to replace Mark Wright, who was elected a state representative from House District 77.
Roberts, Botsford and Ludwig are Republicans.
While that trio got a pass, the two remaining council seats will involve campaigns.
In District A, Democrats Peter Lewis and Keitisha Young qualified to replace John Callahan, who is term-limited. In District E, three candidates entered the race to replace Smith, who is running for mayor.
The District E candidates are independent Mark Verret and Democrats Meghan Garcia and Keith Villere. Villere previously was mayor for three terms, from 1991 until 2003.
In the village of Sun, Republican Nancy Prevost Brown and Will Talley, who claims no political party, qualified for the mayor’s race.
Four people entered the race for three spots on the village’s Board of Aldermen: J. Brian Blackwell, Julie “Murray” Gauthier, Scott Meiners and Catherine L. Ratard. All registered as independents, except Ratard, who is running as a No Party candidate.
The candidates re-elected in Jean Lafitte are Mayor Tim Kerner, a Republican, and council members Barry Bartholomew, Christy Creppel, Shirley Guillie, Calvin LeBeau and Verna Smith. Creppel and Guillie are Republicans; the other council members are Democrats.
There are no races in Orleans Parish.
Runoffs in any of the elections will be held May 4.