When a boil water advisory is issued in New Orleans, the impacts reach far beyond homes and businesses.

While businesses have become accustomed to boil water advisories, advisories like Saturday morning's come at a major cost and inconvenience, especially to large institutions like LCMC Health, which manages several hospitals, including Children’s, Touro, and University Medical Center.

In January during a widespread boil water advisory amid historic cold conditions, spokeswoman Mary Beth Romig said the hospitals have strict emergency protocols, which include bringing bottled water to each patient's bedside for drinking and for brushing teeth. They also take food safety precautions, including using disposable plates and utensils, bringing in ice from outside the affected area, and providing waterless soap and sanitizing cloths for bathing.

At Tulane University, officials on Thursday had to worry about making sure the 4,200 students who live on campus had drinkable water in their dorms and dining halls.

"I hate to laugh, but we've done this enough times that we have a process," Rob Hailey, a the senior associate vice president for campus services, said at the time.

In the past the university has stockpiled pallets of bottled water as it ranks high on Coca-Cola's list for emergency water deliveries.

"We are right in line behind the hospitals," he said.

For restaurants, the Louisiana Restaurant Association has a page of tips that is likely bookmarked by local restaurants by now, for frequent reference.

Many of its basic guidelines for commercial kitchens also apply to the home.

Basically, if you’re advised not to drink the water, you shouldn’t wash dishes or utensils with it, make ice from it or use it in drink mixes. Boil water in large batches or buy water and ice from sources outside the boil water advisory area.

Tips for restaurants while under a boil advisory (per La. Dept. of Health & Hospitals):

Bottled water can be used for food prep, cooking, washing/rinsing/sanitizing of utensils and food contact surfaces, as well as for hand washing.

Single service utensils (paper/plastic plates, forks, spoons, knives) can be used.

In bathrooms, provide bottled water or potable water for washing hands.

Notify your customers of the boil advisory and explain precautions and safety practices.

Ice machines must be disabled.

Do not use fountain drink dispensers that use water as a component of the drink mix. (If possible, offer canned or bottled soft drinks.)

Most restaurants and bars will try to open, and all but the newest have experience in the boiled water advisory drill from recent incidents.

Expect bottled and canned beverages, disposable plates and utensils and in some cases limited menus.

