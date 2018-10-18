New Orleans' new airport terminal is set to be a state-of-the-art transportation hub, but an article written for The Atlantic has questioned the decision-making for the process in a city facing existential concerns from climate change.

The article, posted Thursday morning, poses the question: "Is [New Orleans] planning for a future doomed by climate change?"

The piece is titled "A world-class airport for the end of the world," and was penned by Loyola English professor Christopher Schaberg, author a book titled "The End of Airports."

The terminal, slated to be opened in May, has seen several delays for various reasons. The original opening date was in May, 2018, and the most recent delay pushed the expected opening back from Feb. 20, 2019 to May 15 after issues with a sewer line required fixes that were expected to cost an additional $7.5 million.

The article questions not only New Orleans' reasoning for building the terminal in a "sinking city," but also that of infrastructure projects in general as climate change becomes an increasing concern.

"It reveals the precariousness of the world in its current state—a world in which airports may be nearing extinction," the post reads.

The new facility in Kenner will have a wide, open feel and feature a broader array of restaurants, easier access to the gates, a modern baggage system and the latest technology. When it opens, the current terminal facing Airline Drive will close.

Then-New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the Aviation Board decided in April 2013 to build the new terminal instead of choosing one of three competing alternatives that would have kept the terminal on the south side of the airfield.

The writer continued that the city building the airport is "an expression of defiance," but conceded that "airport planning would not get off the ground if it took such apocalyptic forecasts into account."

