New Orleans officials were urging residents to use caution as heavy storms approached the area Thursday afternoon.
The New Orleans area, as well as Jefferson Parish, St. Tammany Parish were announced about 2:45 p.m. as being under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Much of south Louisiana had been placed under a watch Thursday morning.
The storm was expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain and impact the area as late as 10 p.m. Certain areas could see up to 5 inches of rain. Officials announced Thursday morning that parking restrictions for neutral grounds had been lifted beginning at noon and will remain suspended through 10 a.m. Friday. Vehicles are still restricted from parking in areas that block streetcar lines or intersections.
2:30pm: Moderate to heavy rain is moving into the Baton Rouge metro area from Clinton through Baton Rouge to the Atchafalya Basin. Minor Street flooding is possible pic.twitter.com/5El6fUerhd— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 18, 2019
Officials urge motorists to use caution driving through standing water; anyone travelling more than 5 mph through standing water can be ticketed by New Orleans police.
Vacuum trucks were in action throughout the day to clear catch basins. Clogged catchbasins can be reported by dialing 311.
Causeway Police announced just before 3 p.m. that due to high winds and poor visibility, no motorcycles, RVs or glass trucks would be allowed to cross until further notice.
Due to high winds, crosswinds, poor visibility, there are no motorcycles, RV's, glass trucks allowed on the Causeway Bridge at this time. Updates to follow.— Causeway PD / GNOEC (@Causeway_Police) April 18, 2019
Many schools in the area were closed for the day in anticipation of the weather, which had brought patches of heavy but passing showers and strong winds as of 3 p.m.
New Orleans City Hall and other offices were closed. The Audubon Nature Institute and accompanying properties also announced they were closed due to the weather.
