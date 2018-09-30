Entergy New Orleans wants to phase in rate hikes for Algiers residents over the next three years and partly tie its profitability to its performance, according to a proposal under review by the City Council.
The proposal also would slightly increase rates for east bank residents next year.
Algiers residents would pay an extra $3.65 per month on average starting in August, and another $3.76 per month starting in 2021. Residents in the rest of the city would pay an extra $2 a month on average starting in August.
Those increases are much smaller than Entergy had proposed in an earlier plan that it withdrew in August in the face of criticism from members of the City Council, which regulates the company.
The utility said it needs to raise rates to pay for the installation of “smart” electricity meters in customers’ homes over the next two years, as well as electric vehicle charging infrastructure and community solar projects in New Orleans and elsewhere. The council has already approved some of those projects.
The Algiers increases are higher than those planned for the east bank because Algiers customers need to be brought in line with the rest of Orleans Parish, the utility said. Residents on the west bank have paid cheaper rates for years because they previously fell under Entergy Louisiana, a separate unit of Entergy Corp.
Under its proposal, Entergy would initially earn a 10.5 percent return on equity — the net profit Entergy earns as a percentage of shareholder equity — but could raise that amount to 10.75 percent if it can improve its record for keeping customers’ lights on.
The utility has struggled to do that basic job in recent years, after it pulled money from a fund for repairing power lines and poles. The shift in funds led to an increase in equipment failures.
The latest proposal differs significantly from Entergy’s original plan to raise rates in Algiers by $22.40 a month for a typical residential customer and in the rest of the city by $4.46 per month. Entergy also wanted to give itself a hard 10.75 percent return.
A typical customer uses about 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month.
The City Council panned that proposal, calling the rate hikes an "unacceptable rate shock" for Algiers residents and the requested return on equity unreasonable. Entergy shelved the plan in response.
“The revised application is at least a reasonable starting point for a rate case,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said last week.
The council, which as the regulatory body for Entergy has the final say over its applications, has a year to review the new plan. It could agree to Entergy’s terms or suggest new ones.
The proposal would affect Algiers residents particularly, as Entergy hopes to finally get them in line with the rest of the city. It has raised rates in Algiers gradually over the past three years, after Algiers was added to its coverage area in 2015 in order to streamline operations.
The new proposal would also give Entergy an initial 10.5 percent return on equity for electricity operations. The company would have the option to raise its return to 10.75 percent if it keeps its power outages within a certain level per year.
Entergy wants to reap a 10.75 return for gas operations. The utility said there is no need to reduce its profitability in that area because it has reliably provided gas service to customers.
Monthly gas bills would also go down slightly under its new plan, by 87 cents on average.
Despite the electricity rate hikes, Entergy said its proposals would actually reduce its electric operations revenue by $20 million and its gas operations revenue by $142,000 over the long haul.
Entergy New Orleans provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers in New Orleans.