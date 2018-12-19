The developer of a controversial condominium project in Old Metairie told the Jefferson Parish Council Wednesday that the building was always intended to be six stories tall and that he never told the parish or neighborhood residents otherwise.
"This project was never a three-story building, never,” said developer Jim Hall, adding that the proposal for a six-story building was submitted to the planning board last year.
A parish staff report addressing Hall's requested zoning change for the project stated the building would only be three stories. After learning of that document, neighbors became upset when reviewing marketing materials for the project showing a six-story structure.
The tower, which would be located close to the busy intersection of North Labarre and Metairie roads, would be at least twice as tall as any buildings nearby.
Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken called a special meeting of the parish council Wednesday to begin the process of sending the proposal back to the Planning Advisory Board for reconsideration because of the discrepancy.
However, Hall, who has been publicly silent on the project until now, briefly spoke to rebut his critics' contention that he had misrepresented his intentions.
"They knew exactly what what they were voting for," he said. "We never misled anyone.”
Hall also refuted claims that the development's representatives told residents it was to be a three-story tower.
Hall declined to comment after the meeting.
Wednesday's special meeting was only to introduce the ordinance sending the rezoning request back to the planning board. It will be approved at the Jan. 16 meeting, and the planning board will reconsider the request and hold new public hearings.
