With a $15 million restoration in the works, the 100-year-old Jerusalem Temple building on St. Charles Avenue could once again become a center of life in New Orleans, this time as a home for Church of the King, a large nondenominational Christian church that also has congregations in Metairie, Mandeville and Biloxi, Mississippi.
The renovation, boosted by a $7.5 million gift from George Shinn, former owner of the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), is slated to be complete by late 2019.
On Saturday, some New Orleanians remembered the organization that built the grand edifice on lower St. Charles: the Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, better known as the Shriners.
At its height, the group had more than 5,000 local members and received regular, glowing articles in the city’s daily newspapers.
“It was THE social group of those days,” said Rick Vita, who in 1986 reigned as the Shriners’ youngest-ever potentate, or leader. “That’s how we were raised. We were a big family, a community.”
At the time, fraternal organizations like the Shriners were the rage across the nation, to the point that it’s sometimes referred to as “the Golden Age of Fraternalism,” said S. Brent Morris, editor of the Scottish Rite magazine and “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Freemasonry.”
Fraternal organizations offered access to life insurance, but they were also a display of social prestige, like membership in a country club, he said.
“Shriners were more or less the epitome of that," he said. "First you had to become a Freemason. Once you got to three degrees, you could join the Scottish Rite. Only then could you apply for membership in the Shriners.”
By 1920, a Shriner even made it to the White House, when Warren G. Harding was elected.
Before the Pontchartrain Expressway was built, Alan Smason’s family ran a drugstore in the same block as the temple, and his family was always involved in the organization, including the annual visit of the Shrine Circus.
“It was always fun,” he said, recalling how, in 1976, the year his father became potentate, his mother and father invited their friend Chris Owens to the installation. Owens came straight from work at her club on Bourbon Street, throwing a trench coat over her revealing outfit for the cab ride to Jerusalem Temple.
“She came upstairs, took off her coat, did a couple of pivots, came back outside and got back in the cab,” Smason said.
Rick Vita’s father Geralto Vita served as potentate in New Orleans in 1977. It was a proud role, as is evident from the elder Vita’s 2011 obituary photo showing him in a burgundy Jerusalem Temple fez.
But in the mid-1990s, as the city’s murder rate soared over 400 and people no longer wanted to visit the neighborhood on the edge of Central City, group leaders asked Geralto Vita, a real estate agent, to put the precious Jerusalem Temple property up for sale. In 1995, the group relocated to a strip mall in Destrehan.
“People were scared to go there at night,” said Alan Smason, 64, whose mother grew up next to the temple in a three-story building anchored by a ground-floor drugstore owned by the family. In the late 1990s, Smason’s father Arnold, also a potentate, counseled against a sale, but was outvoted. “They ended up getting rid of the building for a song,” Alan Smason said.
City records show that the Shriners sold the 56,000-square-foot building to The Way Church in 1999 for $400,000. Christ the King bought it for $3 million in 2006, using part of it for homeless outreach and to help provide health and dental outreach for low-income people.
When it opened in 1918, the Shriners’ “mosque,” as it was called then, was hailed as a masterpiece, with its Middle Eastern motifs. Designed by noted architect Emile Weil, it included a massive social hall, a kitchen and an auditorium that seated 1,800, with a dome painted with Arabian desert scenes.
Smason also remembers two large marble staircases and a black-and-white tile floor, part of which included a welcoming lodge slogan that was spelled out like today’s text messages: “The tiles read: Glad U Kum,” Smason remembered.
It became a hub of activity, hosting band concerts, theatrical and ballet performances, boxing matches, Carnival balls, school graduations and meetings for philanthropic causes.
Shrine members joined the group through an annual “crossing of the hot sands” ceremony and worked each year at its circus to raise money for children’s hospitals.
In 2019, when the current renovation is complete, the building will include a cafe, children’s ministries and a high-tech sanctuary that will seat 900.
“I’ll be glad to see it back up and running again,” Smason said. “It’s too magnificent a building to be closed.”