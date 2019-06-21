Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning raids in cities across the country, including New Orleans, on Sunday as part of a mass round-up targeting people and families slated for deportation, according to reports in The Miami Herald and Washington Post.
The full scope of the raids was not immediately clear. The Post reported ICE will be focusing on up to 2,000 families in top immigration destinations including Houston, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles.
The Herald's report, which includes New Orleans on the list of cities, suggests up to a million people who have received deportation orders could be targeted.
Both newspapers based their reports on information from U.S. officials described as being familiar with the plan.
Late Friday, ICE tweeted a statement declining to comment on the specific claims.
"Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations," according to the statement. "As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security."
The raid comes less than a week after President Donald Trump tweeted that ICE "will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in."
Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019
More details to come.