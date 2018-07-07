The rickety passages over and under the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Belle Chasse are nearing the end of their natural lives and are badly in need of replacement.
To that end, the Regional Planning Commission has scheduled a public open house Tuesday evening in Belle Chasse to discuss the proposed solution: a fixed, four-lane bridge over the waterway.
The meeting is part of the environmental assessment portion of the project. That assessment is expected to be completed this year. No timetable for construction has been announced.
The existing bridge and tunnel are used by about 33,000 cars daily. Traffic is interrupted as often as 10 times per day when the bridge has to be opened for marine traffic on the waterway.
Both structures have decayed badly. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, always ready with a quip, has claimed that the tunnel leaks so much it's "basically a carwash."
Earlier this year, federal and state officials announced that Louisiana had received a $45 million grant to help fund the project as part of the federal government's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA, program.
But $45 million doesn't buy as much bridge as it once did. The total cost of the project is estimated at $122 million.
The rest of the project would be financed through a public-private partnership, meaning it would become a toll bridge, with a private company providing the money for construction and recouping it later from drivers.
Gov. John Bel Edwards endorsed that plan earlier this year, saying it isn't his preferred method for meeting infrastructure needs but is one the state must be ready to use if needed.
"My administration's position embraces a philosophy of establishing the lowest possible toll for the shortest possible time frame," Edwards said.
The new bridge, which could have bicycle and pedestrian access, should help speed traffic on the heavily traveled corridor between Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes.
The private company that would help to build the bridge and later would collect the tolls would also be responsible for maintaining the bridge.
Tuesday's meeting will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Belle Chasse Auditorium at 8398 La. 23. Members of the public are invited to attend at any time to ask questions, get information or offer comments.