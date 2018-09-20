J. Wayne Leonard, who is credited with righting the finances of Entergy Corp. during his 15 years in charge of the utility, died Tuesday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 67.
Leonard, Entergy's longest-serving chief executive, is remembered not only as a turnaround artist but as a leader among utility executives in advocating for cleaner fuels in a coal-heavy power industry, colleagues said.
He is also remembered for his philanthropy, having given millions of dollars to various causes even as he neared the end of his fight against cancer.
“He led us not only to profitability, but to repeated recognition among America’s most trustworthy companies and best-performing utilities," said current Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault, who succeeded Leonard after his retirement in 2013. "More importantly, he was a man of deep personal integrity and kindness.”
Leonard grew up in Greenfield, Indiana, where he delivered newspapers on his bicycle. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and political science at Ball State University and a master’s degree in business administration at Indiana State University.
Formerly a senior executive at the now-shuttered Cinergy Corp. of Ohio as well as PSI Energy, he joined Entergy in 1998.
At the time, Entergy CEO Ed Lupberger had taken the New Orleans-based company on an expansion binge, but many observers believed the company had over-extended itself. Profits were falling and shareholders were angry. Lupberger resigned abruptly and Leonard took over as CEO.
The changes came quickly. Leonard sold Entergy’s overseas businesses and killed its home-security business.
"I am committed to ... going back to basics," he told The Times-Picayune at the time.
His efforts were rewarded. The regulated monopoly lifted its operating revenue by more than 20 percent the first year he refocused its operations on domestic power generation and transmission. The company's shares rose from $28 when Leonard took the helm to $65 a share when he retired in 2013.
During his tenure in the power industry, the soft-spoken Leonard became an advocate for cleaner fuels and new carbon-capture technologies amid growing evidence of human-caused climate change — an unusual position for a utility chief to take, particularly given Entergy's corporate location in an oil-dominant state like Louisiana.
“He was always willing to put his power and prestige on the line for what was right, and for what he thought Entergy needed to stand for as a company,” said Alexis Herman, a former U.S. secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton and an Entergy board member since 2003.
Leonard’s desire to do good was also reflected in Entergy’s philanthropy. He facilitated more than $50 million in donations aimed at lifting people out of poverty and improving early childhood education — generosity that continued even when his health began to decline.
Not long after learning that he had inoperable, Stage 4 lung cancer, he donated $1 million to the Ochsner Medical Center. The money was used to finance treatments he and others received that match a patient’s individual treatment to their tumor’s genetic profile.
Last October, he was honored by the United Way of Southeast Louisiana for his contributions to that nonprofit. Those gifts have funded, among other efforts, a center to educate families on financial literacy that bears his name.
Leonard "demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community," local United Way President and CEO Michael Williamson said in a statement.
Williamson pointed to Leonard’s own speech at the October event as the best summary of his philanthropic approach.
“Real humanitarian acts are not done for any kind of recognition," Leonard said, "but are done out of simple caring and kindness, when no one is watching."
Survivors include his wife, Jackie; three daughters, Allison, Rachel and Rebecca; and a granddaughter.
Visitation will be held at Lakelawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home.