Michelle Charles has been disqualified from the race for the open Section B seat on the Jefferson Parish Juvenile Court bench.
In another case, however, a St. Tammany Parish judge threw out a challenge to John Raymond's candidacy for the state House District 90 seat, saying that the suit was invalid on procedural grounds.
Judge Nancy Miller of 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna ruled Tuesday that Charles, who is from Harvey, did not meet the criteria to qualify because she could not show she filed her 2015 state income tax return.
Charles' candidacy was challenged by attorney Stephen Petit.
Candidates are required to have filed state and federal income tax returns for the prior five years, or have filed for extensions, in order to run.
Charles' disqualification, if not successfully appealed, will winnow the field down to two candidates: Amanda Calogero and Jennifer Guillot Womble.
The race will fill the spot vacated by the retirement of Judge Andrea Price Janzen.
Jeffery Hand also qualified but has since withdrawn from the race.
Womble survived a challenge Monday by producing documents showing she had filed for an extension for her 2017 state taxes, court documents show.
In the House District 90 case, Suzanne Parsons Stymiest, a resident of the Slidell-area district, filed suit in 22nd Judicial District Court on Friday alleging that Raymond lives outside the district's boundaries. She and her attorney, Donald Hodge, came to court Tuesday ready to make the case against Raymond's residency.
But Tony LeMon, Raymond's lawyer, filed four exceptions to the lawsuit Tuesday morning. While Judge Raymond Childress rejected three of them, including one that claimed the lawsuit was vague, he said one had merit. He agreed that insufficient effort had been made to serve Raymond notice of the lawsuit at the domicile listed in his qualifying documents.
He added that election law must be liberally interpreted to allow rather than prevent candidates from running.
Raymond, a Republican, said that he moved from Lacombe into the district in May or June of 2017 and lives in Chamale Cove. "I'm a little disappointed we didn't get a chance to make our cases," he said. "We have a mountain of evidence that I live in District 90."
Stymiest's attorney said that he and his client will decide whether to ask the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal to review the decision and "have the trial and put on the evidence."
Raymond is one of four candidates running for the House District 90 seat that was left open by the resignation of Greg Cromer, who was elected mayor of Slidell. Also running are Republicans Mary DuBuisson and Brian Glorioso and Democrat Sean Morrison.