The company that manages the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority’s operations on Tuesday detailed a list of problems that have kept two new boats for the Canal Street-Algiers Point ferry line out of service — a blistering response to claims by the boats’ builder that the vessels are problem-free and ready to go into service.
Allegations of premature corrosion on parts of the boats — a problem the shipbuilder, Metal Shark of Jeanerette, has had with some vessels before — top the list of current issues.
But the RTA is also concerned about problems with the boats' lifesaving equipment and with the design of the fuel tanks, said officials with Transdev, the private company that runs the RTA's buses, streetcars and ferries.
“My position was simple: Everything that we’ve identified and we have proven to you is wrong, you have an obligation to correct it,” Justin Augustine III, the local vice president of Transdev, said of the shipbuilder.
Metal Shark, however, has insisted the boats have no major problems and have passed U.S. Coast Guard inspections. Recently, the company accused Transdev of making false accusations about Metal Shark’s workmanship to hide its own failure to have onshore infrastructure ready for the boats’ delivery.
A new Canal Street ferry terminal has been sidelined, at least for now, by higher-than-expected costs.
“There is absolutely no corrosion issue with these boats. Anyone who suggests otherwise is either grossly misinformed or intentionally misstating the facts,” the company said in a statement.
The vessels were supposed to arrive in May, but that timeline was later pushed up to March. Neither deadline was met, however, after the Coast Guard identified some design issues that Metal Shark then fixed. But the RTA and Transdev said they later found more problems, which they said were significant enough to keep the boats grounded.
Among the problems they cited this summer were a lack of safety signage and snafus with the boats' drainage.
But more recently, Transdev reported that Metal Shark failed to put buffers between dissimilar metals on the 149-passenger, aluminum-hulled catamarans. The boats are welded together with stainless steel nuts and bolts. Failing to properly separate the aluminum and steel has caused corrosion, Augustine said.
Metal Shark claimed the problem was "slight surface oxidation" on the steel housing of a hydraulic steering pump, an issue that it said required only a new paint job and wasn't a cause for delay.
Another problem involved the boat's lifesaving equipment. Metal Shark originally outfitted each boat with a large net that should sink to the bottom of a body of water when released, allowing crews to scoop up a drowning victim within it. But that equipment is too lightweight for the swift currents of the Mississippi River, Augustine said.
As a remedy, Metal Shark proposed attaching a ladder that a crew member could descend during a rescue. But Augustine said a rescue boat, like the ones the existing ferries have, would be better.
Metal Shark, meanwhile, said it met the contract specifications and Transdev simply can't figure out how to work the rescue net, even after multiple training sessions.
The RTA is also concerned that fumes from the boats' fuel tanks will waft up and permeate the enclosed space in which they are located when a crew member enters that space to check the fuel levels. But Metal Shark said it has solved that problem by providing fuel level indicators elsewhere and by outfitting the tanks with special equipment.
Augustine said he does not see a problem with the thickness of the boats' hulls, which are one-eighth of an inch thick above the water line and between three-sixteenths and five-sixteenths of an inch thick below the line. Some of the ferry line's crew members privately have said they were worried the hulls are too thin.
Metal Shark's contract mandates only that the hulls be thicker below the water line than above it.
Asked whether the repeated problems with the ferries warrant a return of the boats to Metal Shark and a termination of its contract, Augustine said it was too soon to say what the RTA's next step will be.
"I think now it's getting to a point where we can sit at the table and get this thing done," he said. "Or, it gets ugly," he added, referring to possible lawsuits.