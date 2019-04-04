Oil giant Chevron Corp. has asked that a lawsuit related to coastal erosion filed against it and a handful of other energy companies by the City of New Orleans last week be moved to federal court.
The suit, filed a week ago in Orleans Civil District Court, alleges Chevron and 10 other companies are liable for making the city vulnerable to storm surges because of the drilling and dredging though marshes and wetlands those companies undertook decades ago.
Chevron said Thursday after filing its motion that the energy industry’s activities have always been carried out under federal supervision and in accordance with federal laws and regulations.
“Disputes challenging decades of federally authorized operations, carried out according to federal laws and regulations, should be heard in federal court,” the company said. “We believe the allegations set forth in this petition involve important issues of national concern that should be heard and decided uniformly in federal court.”
The filing was not unexpected. A motion to vacate a proceeding to federal court is often an early request in lawsuits filed in state district court, as each side has its own sense of where it stands a better chance of winning.
Plaintiff's attorney Gladstone Jones, who is representing New Orleans in the suit, could not be reached for comment.
The suit filed by New Orleans last week is similar to those filed by Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. John the Baptist parishes over the past several years arguing that actions by oil and gas companies contributed to the state's loss of coastal land to the Gulf of Mexico.
New Orleans had stayed its hand under Mitch Landrieu’s administration, but Mayor Latoya Cantrell moved forward with a lawsuit last week. She argued that the suit was a matter of holding the appropriate parties accountable.