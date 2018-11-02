The list of credibly accused clergy released on Friday by New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond includes one Jesuit priest whose alleged crimes in New Orleans were only unearthed in recent weeks.

Cornelius "Neil" Carr, a priest assigned to Jesuit High School in the late 1970s, was investigated by his religious order for allegations of child abuse years ago in other areas of the U.S., according to news reports in 2006 in Florida and New York.

But it was the decision by Richard Windmann -- who was allegedly abused as a boy by employees and clergy from Jesuit High School -- to publicly name Carr and his other alleged abusers that appears to have revealed Carr's history in New Orleans to local church officials.

Aymond's list notes that Carr was brought to the attention of the archdiocese in 2018, via media reports. It was Windmann who earlier this year recounted to The Advocate his story of alleged abuse at the hands of Carr and Jesuit janitor Peter Modica.

Windmann, who did not attend the school but lived nearby, accused Carr of walking in while Modica was sexually assaulting him at Jesuit High, and joining in the abuse rather than stopping it. The school and order paid a $450,000 settlement after Windmann filed suit.

An audio recording captured Jesuit’s president at the time of the settlement describing Windmann’s claim as credible.

Carr served in several parts of the U.S. over his career, including the Jesuits' New York Province, McQuaid High School in Rochester, New York; St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey; and the Archdiocese of Florida. He was at Jesuit High School in New Orleans from 1977 to 1980.

Carr spent his last days at a Jesuit residence hall at Fordham University in the Bronx.