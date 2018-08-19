Want to get into the weeds of what Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration was up to in its first three months? A series of progress reports released by the administration last week aim to provide answers.

The reports, posted at nola.gov/mayor/first-quarter-check-in, provide a look at both the big moves made by Cantrell since she took office in May, such as the hiring of a new Sewerage & Water Board executive director and what the administration says has been greatly accelerated spending on repairs to streets and underground pipes, and smaller, behind-the-scenes changes, such as departmental reorganizations, the establishment of an LGBTQ+ Task Force, and new purchasing and property tax software.

“At the beginning of this administration, I committed to the people of New Orleans that we would hit the ground running, with a City Hall that is intentional, accountable and transparent, and this overview shows that we are taking important first steps,” Cantrell said in a news release about the reports.

“We are particularly proud of the way we have listened to our people and met them where they are, so that our solutions come from the ground up and not the top down. But we are mindful of the fact that we are literally only days into this work, and that we need to keep building momentum to address the serious challenges we face."

