Facing increasing political pressure to share existing hotel-motel tax revenue with city agencies, tourism industry leaders on Thursday floated an alternative: a new hotel tax that would generate $6.7 million a year for municipal infrastructure projects.
But the plan apparently is not enough to defuse efforts by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to steer money that now goes to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Mercedes-Benz Superdome and hospitality groups to infrastructure. The mayor immediately fired off a news release after the plan was announced calling it a “first step” that was “inadequate” a share from those groups given the amount of tax money they receive and the cost of fixing the city’s decrepit streets, pipes and stormwater systems.
New Orleans & Co President and CEO Stephen Perry and GNO Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht unveiled the plan on Thursday, saying it had the backing of the city’s hotels, as he argued against any moves to take away revenue from the tourism and entertainment industries.
“This is a great opportunity to build faith and trust among people in the city, faith based in neighborhoods, business, government,” Perry said. “We need to do this together.”
The proposal is built around a 0.55 percent sales tax hospitality leaders would ask the state Legislature to impose on hotel rooms in New Orleans. That would bring the tax to the rate it was at from 2016 – when lawmakers raised taxes to deal with a state budget crisis – until this year, when the Legislature agreed to allow about half the increase.
“This is to figure out solutions, identify resources and create paths where we together can figure out solutions to problems that have festered for six or seven decades in New Orleans,” New Orleans & Co. President and CEO Stephen Perry said.
The tax would bring in about $6.7 million, Perry said, which could be bonded out for a one-time infusion of $81 million. That’s about the amount city officials estimate would be needed each year to bring the repair and replace the city’s crumbling infrastructure.
That money – as well as any additional tax revenue generated in future years that wasn’t needed to pay off the bonds - would be put into a city account that would be created for infrastructure spending, he said.
The announcement appears to be an effort to mollify Cantrell as she seeks to convince state leaders to redirect some of the $200 million in tax money collected in New Orleans that now goes to the convention center, Superdome and tourism promotion groups including New Orleans & Co., the new name for the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
But the announcement appeared to just provide more ammunition for Cantrell, who has so far been largely unsuccessful in convincing state officials to back her plan.
“We’re not asking anybody for a favor. Last year, our people generated more than $200 million in hospitality revenue--- but less than 10% of that came to the City. Seventy percent of that $200 million went to just 4 hospitality agencies,” Cantrell said in a news release.
“I will continue to fight to get our people all that they deserve,” she said.
In a possible sign that Cantrell’s office is looking to take the argument to the public, the administration later sent a similar statement by text message to residents who had signed up for “Tell Cantrell,” a service that had previously only been used for simple surveys, promotion of the Clean Up NOLA initiative and to notify residents of upcoming events.
Perry also laid out a plan for spending the money, including a $5 million to $10 million master plan to identify and prioritize needed infrastructure improvements, a $25 million proposal to build a pipeline under the river connecting Sewerage & Water Board water plants on each bank to reduce problems with boil water advisories and a $25 million to $27 million downtown transit hub. Tourism officials would not seek to exercise veto power over any decisions the city made when spending the money but would want a seat at the table for those discussions, he said.
If the plan worked out and the results gained the approval of those involved, Perry said there were two other funding proposals that could be rolled out in the future. He declined to provide any details on what those would be.
The proposal comes as the tourism taxes have come under fire from a variety of angles. Beyond Cantrell’s proposal, those revenue sources have long been criticized by the Bureau of Governmental Research, a non-partisan think tank, and other groups have blasted proposed subsidies for a hotel plan by the convention center.
During the news conference, Perry launched a pre-emptive attack on a forthcoming BGR report that he said would deal with those taxes. While groups involved in the issues BGR analyzes are often made aware of their reports while they are still being finalized, they typically refrain from commenting until after the documents are made public.
The proposals to take money that now goes to the convention center and Superdome would be barred by the bond agreements those two organizations signed and would undermine efforts to refurbish and improve them, Perry said. Fixing up the Superdome ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans and bringing the aging convention center up to current standards are key priorities that benefit not just those organizations but the city as a whole, he said.
Perry also argued that “an eight year bull run” of tourism, which he said contributes 43 percent of the sales taxes already in the city’s budget, has allowed the city to climb out of the deficits left at the end of the former Mayor Ray Nagin’s administration and expand services.
“We’ve made it possible for the city to grow” and provide services that “touch every block and neighborhood,” Perry said.
Cantrell administration officials have not publicly said what they would consider a fair offer from tourism groups, though Perry said that during meetings with city officials the number floated was 1 percentage point of the sales tax being collected. That would bring in about $12.2 million.
The rest of the $80 million or more that’s needed for infrastructure each year would have to come from other sources. Ideas floated so far include drainage fees and taxing property owned by non-profits but not used for their primary purpose.
But Perry said the city would never be able to hit that figure.
“There’s no mechanism we were able to identify that has any chance of political reality of getting” that much money, he said.