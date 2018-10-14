Gretna is considering allowing regulated short-term rentals, taking a different tack from Jefferson Parish, which essentially banned the use of rental platforms such as Airbnb in residential neighborhoods earlier this year.
No approvals have been granted yet in Gretna. The City Council last week unanimously deferred action on an ordinance establishing the new rules, saying it needs to allow more time for public input. A series of public meetings is planned, though no dates have been set.
Short-term rentals through services like Airbnb and HomeAway have become controversial nationwide as local governments grapple with how to manage their booming popularity.
Property owners who host visitors cite the importance of an extra income stream and tout numerous stays of well-mannered visitors who spend money locally.
Opponents highlight tales of loud, late-night parties by rude guests and cite the detrimental effect a de facto hotel can have on the residential character of a neighborhood.
They also say short-term rentals are inherently a commercial enterprise, and many of the properties involved are owned by real estate investors with no interest in using a house as a home.
Gretna City Councilman Michael Hinyub, who worked on the ordinance with Councilman Wayne Rao, said the city held a public meeting on short-term rentals but more input is needed now that a proposal has been drawn up.
“I would really like to hear the comments on both sides,” Hinyub said. “I don’t think it’s a cut-and-dried situation.”
Hinyub said he doesn’t have a personal preference for or against short-term rentals but that if they ultimately are allowed, the city needs to ensure they don’t detract from the residential character of Gretna neighborhoods.
Rao said the city should move forward cautiously; he cited the polarizing nature of the discussion in other communities.
It could be early next year before any vote is taken, Hinyub said.
A check of Airbnb’s website Friday showed no listings in Gretna.
Like ride-hailing, which is done through apps such as Uber and Lyft, short-term rentals took hold in many communities organically, leaving their governments to figure out how to respond after the fact. Some places have left them untouched, while others have banned or regulated them to varying degrees.
New Orleans was the first jurisdiction in the metro area to grapple with the short-term rental issue, setting up a system under the previous City Council that the current slate of council members is in the process of making more restrictive.
City Planning Commission approves short-term rental recommendations with few tweaks from staff's proposals
The Jefferson Parish Council went in the other direction, voting to allow the rentals only in a handful of high-traffic corridors that are mainly commercial already. Those rules are due to go into effect in about five months, though a handful of residents who host visitors regularly have lobbied the council to reverse its decision.
According to Gretna’s draft ordinance, short-term rentals of entire houses or parts of them would be allowed for periods of less than 30 days at a time, and no home could be rented out for more than 90 days in a year.
A host would need to register with the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, with permits for whole-home rentals costing $250 per year and those for shared-space or partial home rentals $200 per year. A fee of $10 per night of actual rental would also be required.
A host needs to be the primary resident of the home being rented and must be registered as the person who can be served with any lawsuits or legal notices that could result from renting. Rental records would need to be retained for three years.
Houses would have to be code-compliant, insured and have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and the ordinance would not supersede any existing covenants barring short-term rentals, including affordable housing restrictions.
Platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway would be required to update the city monthly on any Gretna properties listing themselves for rent. They also would be ordered to take steps to curtail anyone trying to break the rules by operating more than one property or renting a house for more than the allowed number of days.
Also prohibited is the renting out of any secondary dwelling unit on a single-family zoned lot, unless it is the primary residence of a host. Renting out vehicles is also prohibited, a rule meant to prevent campers from being placed on properties.
Penalties are not explicitly laid out, other than to note that the city would have access to any and all legal remedies, including license revocation, fines, liens and the cutting off of utilities.