A dump truck knocked out a large section of the wall on the side of Interstate 10 Wednesday afternoon, knocking pieces of the wall onto a car on Bonnabel Boulevard, State Police spokeswoman Melissa Matey said.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Department of Transportation and Development reported an accident westbound on Interstate 10 at Bonnabel shortly before 3:15 p.m., with the right two lanes of traffic blocked off after.
All lanes were reopened by 4:15 p.m., according to DOTD, though congestion had backed up to Carrollton Avenue on Interstate 10 westbound and Paris Avenue on Interstate 610 westbound.
The driver of the dump truck will be cited, Matey said.