When the doors open for Mass at St. Patrick's Church on Camp Street, Manolito Martinez studies the faces of the flock.
As the parish's maintenance supervisor, Martinez responds to all types of crises, including those that afflict his fellow Catholics. Nearly every day, he said, someone turns to the church "as a safe haven or last hope."
"I see people coming in crying, down to their last penny and wanting to talk to a priest," Martinez said. "So many people rely on the church for their personal problems, and they look to us to set the tone."
That credibility has suffered a massive blow this summer, with one explosive revelation after another of clergy raping children and high-ranking church officials looking the other way. A grand jury in Pennsylvania released a jaw-dropping report last week outlining 70 years of abuse and cover-ups in six of the state's eight dioceses.
The full extent of the scandal may never be known. But even some of the most faithful Catholics are questioning whether the church can regain the trust it has lost after decades of broken promises. Many experts believe the current moment is the most difficult one the church has faced since the Boston Globe in 2002 lifted the veil on the systemic nature of child sex abuse by clergy.
"Everything seems like it's upside down right now," Martinez said. "You're going to have some lost sheep."
Church leaders around the country are offering familiar apologies, condemning predatory priests and vowing anew to be more transparent in response to sexual abuse allegations against clergy.
In New Orleans, Archbishop Gregory Aymond has redoubled the damage-control efforts he began several weeks ago after The Advocate revealed that George Brignac, a former deacon accused of molesting several young boys, continued serving as a lay minister decades after he was defrocked for sexual misconduct.
Brignac, 83, served as a lector at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church as recently as June, retaining the role even after the Archdiocese of New Orleans this year paid more than $500,000 to settle claims that Brignac repeatedly raped an 8-year-old altar boy at Holy Rosary School more than three decades ago.
Parishioners were not made aware of the settlement — or the archdiocese's finding that a "credible" claim of sexual abuse had been made against Brignac — until it appeared in the newspaper.
Disgraced New Orleans deacon continued as lay minister despite abuse claims; archbishop 'embarrassed'
Aymond apologized Sunday to the victims of sexual abuse, asking for forgiveness and praying they would come to "know God's healing and peace." He thanked parishioners for returning to a "sinful church" and promised a period of "purification" and atonement.
"I'm very sorry that bishops, priests and deacons have let us down and have let you down," Aymond said during a homily at St. Louis Cathedral. "We, as bishops, should be held to a standard that we always act with responsibility and for the good of all. Yes, as church leaders, in many ways, we have lost your trust, and I am keenly aware of that. We want to regain that trust, and we know that it will take a long time."
The archbishop invited the public to attend a "Mass for Forgiveness and Healing" on Aug. 28 at St. Joseph Church on Tulane Avenue.
Catholics have expressed disgust at the Brignac scandal and the reports from Pennsylvania, where the grand jury found that hundreds of clergy members had sexually abused more than 1,000 victims and persuaded many of them not to report the attacks. The grand jury reported that "individual leaders of the church have largely escaped public accountability."
"Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all. For decades," the grand jury reported.
Silvia Glaser, a German tourist visiting New Orleans on Monday, said she has been embarrassed to tell people in recent months that she is a Catholic. She has even considered changing denominations.
"My friends make jokes about this," Glaser, of Freiburg, said in an interview outside St. Patrick's.
Steven Gonzalez, a Metairie man who no longer practices the faith, said he was disappointed in the church's failure to follow its own guidelines for responding to sexual abuse allegations.
In 2002, after the Boston Globe stories, nearly 300 American bishops met in Dallas and adopted a charter intended to protect children and prevent future cover-ups. While the church envisioned a uniform approach, archbishops were afforded vast discretion that led to inconsistencies in the way individual dioceses respond to sexual abuse claims against clergy. For instance, some archdioceses have published lists of clergy accused of sexual abuse.
Church leaders in Louisiana have chosen not to take that step, instead deciding on a case-by-case basis whether to release the name of an accused cleric. In Lafayette, the archdiocese disclosed in 2004 that 123 victims of 15 priests had received more than $24 million in legal settlements following a decade-long lawsuit that was resolved in 1998. The church still has not publicly identified those 15 priests.
"I think what bothers everyone is what looks like an intentional lack of transparency on their part: the non-reporting to police, the transfer of offenders without full disclosure and the insistence on keeping a lot of names of offenders under wraps, even after a settlement has been paid out on their behalf," Gonzalez said. "The written guidelines they have now are a good start, but, like I said, they don't seem to follow them."
Not all Catholics were outraged by the news out of Pennsylvania. Caryl Vesy, a New Orleans attorney and longtime Catholic, described the reaction to the recent scandals as "overblown," noting that many of the cases coming to light are decades old.
"I believe people make mistakes," Vesy said, "and I don't think this is happening any more."
Aymond, in his homily Sunday, referred to a new reform plan announced last week by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
DiNardo called for more input from lay people and an investigation into Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington who stepped down recently amid allegations that he sexually abused young priests and minors.
Archbishop Aymond offers 'sincere, heartfelt' apology to victims of Catholic Church abuse in Sunday homily
DiNardo singled out the failure of top leadership as the cause of a "moral catastrophe" in the church. The reform plan includes "new and confidential channels for reporting complaints against bishops," he said.
"We are faced with a spiritual crisis that requires not only spiritual conversion but practical changes to avoid repeating the sins and failures of the past that are so evident in the recent report," DiNardo said in a statement, referring to the Pennsylvania grand jury's report. "We firmly resolve, with the help of God's grace, never to repeat it. I have no illusions about the degree to which trust in the bishops has been damaged by these past sins and failures. It will take work to rebuild that trust."