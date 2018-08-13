The Jefferson Parish Council will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday to allow residents to ask questions about the parish landfill in Waggaman and the odors that plaguing nearby communities on both banks of the Mississippi River.
The meeting, which will be held in the Joseph S. Yenni building in Elmwood, was called by council members Paul Johnston and Mark Spears.
Johnston, whose district includes the Harahan and River Ridge communities who began documenting their problems with intermittent odors on a Facebook page in April, said the idea is to create a forum where residents and council members can get some answers.
He added, however, that lawsuits filed against the parish may prevent the administration from speaking publicly about certain aspects of the landfill, which it has said could be the cause of some -- but not all -- of the odors.
“We’re having a meeting so people can get information about what’s going on, but we may not be able to get everything we want because of the lawsuit,” he said.
Residents in Waggaman, Harahan and River Ridge began to notice powerful odors that would invade their homes and sometimes burned their eyes, noses and throats. The state Department of Environmental Quality sent down a mobile monitoring unit to Harahan and found high, but not illegal, levels of methane and hydrogen sulfide coming from the direction of the Jefferson Parish landfill.
The parish has since acknowledged problems at its landfill may be allowing as much as 80 percent of the gasses normally collected to escape into the air, but it also stressed that it believes there could be other sources of odors nearby, including on the river and nearby rail lines.