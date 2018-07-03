Predictions of more rain Wednesday look to be no match for patriotism and holiday merrymaking, with fireworks shows and backyard barbecues still very much a go despite days of soggy weather.
Organizers across the metro area said scheduled festivities for America’s 242nd birthday are going forward as planned — though more rain and lightning remain a possibility.
The worst of the weather — stemming from a stubborn tropical wave in the northern Gulf of Mexico that caused storms over the past few days — was expected to finally move out of the area in time for the fireworks, according to the National Weather Service.
“I think a lot of it is going to move west,” NWS forecaster Mike Efferson said Tuesday, adding that the main concern Wednesday will be typical scattered summer thunderstorms.
Organizers of events across the metro area were just hoping they weren’t the ones caught under the rain clouds, especially the New Orleans Baby Cakes in Kenner.
The team expected to have its biggest crowd of the season Tuesday night, spokesman Dave Sachs said, and it would have taken more than a little rain to call it off.
“It would have to get torrential,” he said, before adding they’ve done the post-game fireworks show in the rain before.
It was a similar story for Metairie’s Uncle Sam Jam, with live music, eating and drinking, and fireworks going off in Lafreniere Park on Tuesday night in front of a crowd a spokesman hoped to be around 20,000.
“The show will go on,” he said.
As it did in St. John the Baptist and St. Charles parishes, with both posting on their government Facebook pages that fireworks along the river were still scheduled to happen Tuesday night.
In New Orleans, the big fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the riverfront.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city’s Emergency Operations Center will keep tracking weather developments during the day Wednesday.
She and other city officials also urged residents not to try do-it-yourself fireworks, which they said are dangerous as well as illegal in Orleans Parish.
“We’re asking our residents to be responsible and respectful as it relates not only to guns and gun violence but also fireworks,” Cantrell said at a news conference.
As for Wednesday's weather, Efferson said things should be able to go on without a hitch, but he cautioned anyone planning a backyard barbecue not to let their guard down.
“You’ve got to keep an eye out for lightning,” he said.
That applies beyond the Fourth of July, as the National Weather Service has a chance of thunderstorms every day and night for its entire seven-day forecast for the New Orleans area.