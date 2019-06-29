The New Orleans Public Library board wants to hear from residents as it hunts for its next executive director.
The library is holding community meetings to allow people to say what qualities they want to see in a library director. Charles Brown, the director since 2011, retired in March.
The first meeting was Tuesday at the Algiers Regional Library. The next will be on July 10 at 6 p.m. at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave. A final meeting will be held July 11 at 6 p.m. at the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
Brown, who came to New Orleans from Charlotte, North Carolina, offered little explanation for his departure beyond saying he felt it was time to go.
Under his tenure, the library system successfully lobbied voters for $8 million more a year in property tax revenue. Brown used that money to add staff to five branches rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina and to extend operating hours.
A scandal at the New Orleans Public Library Foundation, a private group that supports the library system, did not directly involve Brown or the system's other managers. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his business partner Ronald Markham were accused of misusing foundation money.
Brown, who also ran library systems in North Carolina; Hennepin County, Minnesota; and Arlington County, Virginia, said he planned to move to the Atlanta area to be closer to family members.
The board has engaged a local firm, Clesi Burns Consulting, to help find Brown’s replacement. The search is expected to take five months, according to minutes from the board’s May meeting.
The search officially began June 3.