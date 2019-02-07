The New Orleans City Council signed off Thursday on new rules for the private school bus companies that serve the city's public schools, granting City Hall power over an important industry that had largely been left to its own devices.
Busing companies will be required to apply for permits for their vehicles and their drivers beginning next school year. Their drivers must wear ID tags and submit to background checks, and their vehicles will be routinely inspected, per the ordinance.
Violations will result in fines and suspensions of driving privileges.
The rules, proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, are aimed at correcting problems officials recently found on some yellow school buses that they say pose threats to children's safety.
"I just want to again publicly thank the mayor...as this is her leadership that has brought this to the council," said Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who leads the council's transportation commitee. "I really believe this will have a huge impact first and foremost on the safety of our children."
Officials say the effort fills a gap in governance left by the Orleans Parish School Board after the rise of the city's all-charter school system. Before school reforms in 2005, the OPSB handled all aspects of school administration, including school bus maintenance and operations.
But after each charter gained the right to operate like a mini-school board, most classroom educators, ill-equipped to manage a bus fleet, began to contract that work to for-hire entities.
Those firms' value and costs were magnified as students increasingly began to attend "schools of choice" miles away from their homes. But the entities have had nearly a free rein in the years since, and a recent sweep of buses turned up bald tires, inoperable safety equipment and other significant issues.
Under the ordinance that passed unanimously Thursday, the city's Taxicab and For-Hire Bureau - now called the Ground Transportation Bureau - will issue permits, beginning next school year, to each bus in a private company's fleet and to each driver of a bus or van that shuttles children.
Companies will receive the initial bus permit at no charge but pay $150 annually to renew the permit and $50 each for the two annual inspections associated with the permit.
They would pay an initial $50 if their buses are poorly maintained and even more than that for multiple violations. The city could also take problematic buses off the roads.
The ordinance further gives the city the right to cite bus firms instead of property owners when buses are illegally parked.
Companies will also be required to keep $1 million in insurance per vehichle, tell the city where their buses will be stored and who their clients are. The OPSB will also train schools annually on busing rules and put a close eye on schools' contracts with bus firms, steps Councilman Joe Giarrusso, a past president of the board that runs charter management organization KIPP New Orleans, said would be welcomed.
Charter schools who do not contract with a for-hire transit firm are not subject to the new rules.
Though the city's sweep of yellow buses occurred last year, Cantrell has sought to centralize oversight of school bus companies ever since a first grader in her former council district, Shaud Wilson, was killed in 2014 while crossing a street to catch his bus.