A quick answer, delivered under the bright lights of a televised debate, spelled the beginning of the end of John Fortunato's bid to become Jefferson Parish sheriff.

Fortunato's gaffe — expressing his support for embattled Parish President Mike Yenni — was a single moment in a long campaign. But it sent Fortunato tumbling in the polls. Realizing his mistake, he reversed course less than two days later, saying, "I do not and will not endorse Mike Yenni for any election in Jefferson Parish."

But the damage was done, and he went from leading some polls by double digits to losing the race by 3,000 votes.

The episode crystallized what is now a widely held tenet among Jefferson Parish politicos: that Mike Yenni is a poisonous name to many of their constituents.

That's a stark contrast to the start of his term in January 2016, when he was a rising star who had moved quickly from Kenner mayor to parish president. Young and telegenic, Yenni seemed poised to make a significant mark.

But during his first year in office, he was forced to admit sending and receiving "improper" text messages with a 17-year old boy. Almost immediately, the Parish Council voted unanimously to ask for his resignation. Almost all other parish elected officials followed suit, and the Jefferson Parish School Board passed a resolution banning Yenni from all public schools. In addition, a recall petition was started.

Though ultimately unsuccessful, in large part because there is a very high bar for recall elections in Louisiana, the anti-Yenni effort gathered tens of thousands of signatures. Yenni's political fortunes have never recovered.

"Given what we saw in the sheriff's race, Mike Yenni continues to appear to be toxic to the Jefferson Parish voters," said Ed Chervenak, a political science professor and pollster at the University of New Orleans. A UNO-WDSU-TV poll in March found Yenni had an approval rating of just 29 percent.

Those poll numbers came nearly a year and a half before Yenni would likely next face voters. But it probably won't matter, Chervenak said last week. "It's highly doubtful that he can come back," Chervenak said. "I suspect a lot of people are telling him not to run."

Some of those are people who were once viewed as his allies. Parish Councilman Paul Johnston said it would be "hard for Mike to win." Councilman Dominick Impastato, who was elected to the Kenner City Council while Yenni was mayor there and supported him in previous elections, said he would not support him again.

"I would advise him to not run again," he said.

For his part, Yenni said he has not decided whether to run in 2019. "I'm focusing on trying to do my job," he said, adding that voters have expressed gratitude to him for the work he's done.

Whether or not Yenni has made up his mind, the perception that he can't win even if he does run is accepted as fact in Jefferson Parish political circles.

At least two big-name politicians are potential candidates for the job Yenni now holds: former Parish President John Young and current Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng, who holds one of two parishwide seats on the council. If Lee-Sheng chooses to run, the resulting opening on the council would likely have trickle-down effects as well.

Young is unequivocal about his intentions. "I am running for parish president," he said last week.

Young does not expect the campaign to kick off until early 2019, and he said it is too early to discuss strategy or potential opponents, though he noted he has "worked well" with Lee-Sheng in the past.

Facing Lee-Sheng, if she decides to run, would be a stiff test for Young. Many officials believe that Lee-Sheng, the daughter of legendary former Sheriff Harry Lee, will be a favorite in any race she decides to enter, whether it's for re-election to her current at-large council seat or parish president.

Until recently, she has consistently said she hasn't had time to think about the future because she was too busy raising two children in the wake of her husband's death in 2014. But now, her children are older, and Lee-Sheng said she is "seriously considering" a run for parish president.

"It's the kind of work I get excited about," she said Friday. "I like solving problems; I like the nitty-gritty."

Should Lee-Sheng choose to run, it would free up both at-large council seats. Chris Roberts, who holds the second at-large seat, is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Current district Councilmen Ricky Templet and Johnston are widely expected to run for an at-large seat. Johnston has filed campaign finance reports saying he's running at-large, and while Templet said he hasn't yet made a decision, he acknowledged he is considering it. If there are two vacancies, the two men wouldn't have to run against each other, which would enhance each man's chances of remaining on the council.

Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken — Lee-Sheng's successor in the District 5 seat on the east bank — has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for an at-large seat.

Johnston said he won't decide which of the two at-large seats he is running for until he knows what Lee-Sheng is doing.

If Lee-Sheng were to stay put, the result could be a crowded field for the other seat.

If Templet does seek an at-large berth, it would allow Roberts to run for his old District 1 seat, now held by Templet, possibly extending Roberts' long tenure on the council. He first took office in 2004.

Qualifying for the 2019 races doesn't begin until Aug. 6 of next year.

The early posturing will allow for plenty of jockeying before then, Templet said.

"It's going to be a long race," he said.

