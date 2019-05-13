T.J. "Butch" Ward, who loomed large for decades in Jefferson Parish politics and was known as the dean of the Parish Council, has died. He was 79.
Ward, a retired contractor, served on the council for just over 24 years, representing the West Bank's District 1 from 1979 to 2003. He retired from politics at age 64.
Ward was known as a political power broker and a man whose clout could swing enough votes to make the difference on council matters.
Ward's death was confirmed by multiple sources.
Thomas Jerard Ward grew up in Old Algiers and was given the nickname “Butch” by his older brother. He graduated from Holy Name of Mary School in 1958 and unloaded boxcars and drove a truck for the family business, a riverfront lumberyard.
Ward moved to Gretna in 1964 and started his own construction company. Three years later, he won a seat in the state House of Representatives. He served until 1971, when he lost his seat to reapportionment and lost another bid for the state Senate.
He was appointed to an interim term on the Jefferson Parish Council in 1979 and won the seat in the regular election later that year.
Ward began his tenure on the council focusing on infrastructure improvements, but soon took ownership of drainage issues in the parish, appointing a private engineer to oversee the design of new canals, culverts and pump stations.
He successfully pushed for the construction of the Whitney Barataria pump station, which improved drainage on the east side of the Harvey Canal.
Ward also pushed for road paving and widening projects, as well as renovations to government buildings aimed at helping sustain the fortunes of downtown Gretna.
A 2003 profile in The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted Ward was known for beginning his rhetorical takedowns with the phrase, "I'm confused."
Fellow councilman Lloyd Giardina told the newspaper, "There's nothing that Butch didn't quite understand, so that's when you should be really concerned that Butch is about to run the table on you."
In 1999, Ward survived a heavily financed challenge from businessman Shane Guidry in what was at the time the most expensive — and many said nastiest — campaign in parish history.
That race, which cost millions of dollars and divided the Jefferson Parish political landscape, was an extension of Ward’s battle with longtime Sheriff Harry Lee, who along with the assessor, Lawrence Chehardy, backed Guidry.
Ward had the support of then-Parish President Tim Coulon, Council Chairman Aaron Broussard and Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer. Ward won handily by a 3-2 margin.
After retiring from the council, Ward was succeeded on the District 1 seat in 2004 by Chris Roberts. Roberts resigned abruptly from the council last month, a little more than a week before he was indicted on 29 counts of fraud and tax evasion.