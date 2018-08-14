The Audubon Nature Institute will spend the next year determining how to develop two French Quarter wharves into a park.

The plan for the Gov. Nicholls Street and Esplanade Avenue wharves, which former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration acquired for the city last year in return for turning over the Public Belt Railroad to the Port of New Orleans, is still in its early stages.

At a City Council committee meeting Tuesday, Audubon officials sought to calm concerns of some French Quarter and Marigny residents that the wharves could eventually house an entertainment complex or some other disruptive use.

They pledged that the final plan for the two wharves, due next summer, will come after significant public input.

“The purpose is to redevelop the site into a park and recreational facilities,” said Laurie Conkerton, Audubon’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

The two wharves run from the downriver end of the Moonwalk, which is overseen by Audubon, to the upriver end of Crescent Park, which is under the control of the French Market Corp.

The city put Audubon in control of the two wharves after getting them in the trade for the Public Belt.

The Landrieu administration cast the deal as creating the final link in an unbroken riverfront park stretching 3 miles from Spanish Plaza almost to the Industrial Canal.

At the time, Landrieu and other officials spoke of the wharves as potentially the site for an entertainment venue such as an outdoor amphitheater.

Walter Isaacson, a City Planning Commission member and an adviser to Landrieu, further promoted that idea in an article for Time magazine about the Mississippi River, in which he said the site would become “a music and performance venue to draw visitors from nearby Frenchmen Street and the French Quarter.”

He told Gambit on Monday he doesn’t know the current plans for the park and was writing about possible options.

The deal between Audubon and the city calls for the nonprofit to develop the site as a park and raise $15 million for its development.

So far, Audubon has put together $13 million: $9 million from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; $2 million from New Orleans & Co., the city's rebranded convention and visitors bureau; and $2 million from Audubon itself.

The port is expected to help raise the remaining $2 million from private sources.

But exactly what the park could entail has raised some concerns.

Meg Lousteau, executive director of the group Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates, said Tuesday the idea of an entertainment venue is “alarming.” She and others worried that such a use would create noise problems and would funnel crowds into an area ill-suited to handle them.

“We can’t handle everyone coming and everyone going at the same time,” said Allen Johnson, president of the Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association.

Conkerton said Audubon has no specific plans at the moment and hopes to figure out the best use for the site in a series of meetings over coming months.

The basic idea currently is for a traditional park, with the hearings and planning mainly dealing with specific types of development that would occur on the site, said Mark Ripple, a principal with Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, the planning firm that is working on the project. Whether to include features such as a bike path or a playground will be up for discussion, he said.

The site is zoned as a park, but that does not necessarily rule out the possibility of some more significant development on at least a portion of the property. According to city records, part of the site is in a zoning category that would allow live music venues.

Conkerton said Audubon's final proposals will be sent to the administration, City Council and City Planning Commission.