Plans for a high-tech driving range next to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center are being “parked,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in an interview Tuesday.

“That’s not something we’re going to pursue right now,” he told The Advocate. “We may or may not come back to it later.”

The governor’s statement comes eight days after Convention Center officials disclosed plans to allow Topgolf, a Dallas-based company, to build a new driving range and entertainment complex on a riverfront lot owned by the state authority. The 9-acre site abuts Tchoupitoulas and Euterpe streets on the upriver side of the Crescent City Connection and is part of a 47-acre plot that Convention Center officials want to develop.

Edwards did not explain why the Convention Center is shelving the deal now but said, “We have got a lot of critical things going on at the Convention Center. That one appears to be problematic.”

The Convention Center is in the midst of a $1.1 billion capital improvement plan that aims to reverse a sharp decline in attendance. The spending plan includes a controversial 1,200-room hotel at the Convention Center’s upriver end.

Over the past week, several people – including two members of the Convention Center board – have complained that Convention Center officials reached the deal with Topgolf without seeking competitive bids.

The deal also angered executives at Drive Shack, which had already announced plans to open its own golf range and entertainment facility three miles away at the former site of The Times-Picayune building.

Drive Shack executive Ted Heilbron wrote to Mayor LaToya Cantrell last week that his company had been interested in building its attraction on Convention Center land, "but understood from (the center's) leadership that such a project was not part of the Convention Center master plan and should the center alter its master plan, such an opportunity would be (made available) through a competitive selection process."

Last week, Joseph Jaeger Jr., that building’s owner, said the Topgolf deal had caused him to stop work on the $29 million Drive Shack project. He also said he would no longer be one of the two local developers of the planned hotel.

Jaeger is a prominent hotel owner who also owns half of Mardi Gras World, which abuts the

Convention Center and is also a co-owner of the former Market Street Power Plant, immediately upriver from the area to be redeveloped.

Jaeger said he didn’t have an immediate response to the governor’s comments.

Asked about his role in parking the project, Edwards noted that he appoints a majority of the Convention Center board and has discussed the Topgolf plan with several of them.