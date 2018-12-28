Lying sleepless in bed worrying about the clogged catch basin in your block? Spot a pothole over the weekend and want to report it before you forget?
A merger between New Orleans’ 311 and 911 phone services in the new year will mean those with requests or complaints will be able to lodge them with the city 24 hours a day.
Combining the city’s 911 emergency dispatchers with the more mundane tasks of the city’s 311 information and complaint line is the latest step in a long-running process of consolidating city call taking under the quasi-independent Orleans Parish Communications District.
Under the merger, which will take effect on Wednesday, both emergency calls and service requests will be routed to dispatchers at the 911 call center. Executive Director Tyrell Morris said those dispatchers will be ready to handle both types of calls.
The plan to consolidate the services was first proposed as the Cantrell administration was preparing its budget for next year.
Officials decided that the $900,000 annual cost of the 311 service that has been housed in the city’s Information Technology and Innovation Department could be absorbed by the communications district, which is funded by a dedicated tax on phone bills. That freed up a sizable chunk of money to be used elsewhere in New Orleans’ budget.
Beyond the budgetary implications, Morris said, combining the services will mean that residents will be able to get information and report problems on issues such as blight, trash pickups, streets and drainage 24 hours a day. The 311 center has been open only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The communications district will also roll out a website that will allow people to put in 311 requests online and track whether the city has dealt with their complaints, Morris said.
A mobile app is also in the works that will allow people to send in cell phone photos of the issues they need addressed, he said.
The City Council recently authorized the Cantrell administration to move forward with the merger.
The 12 employees working for 311 were offered positions as 911 dispatchers, though that requires that they be trained to handle emergency calls and be willing to work for an operation that must be staffed 24 hours a day.
Only one employee had accepted that offer as of last week, a Cantrell administration spokesman said.
The Civil Service Department is working to find positions elsewhere in city government for the other employees, the spokesman said.
The move to merge the 311 operation into the communications district follows a major consolidation of emergency dispatching under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
Until 2016, dispatchers worked specifically for either the Police Department, Fire Department or Emergency Medical Services and handled calls only for their own agency. But under that system, callers would often face long wait times to speak to a dispatcher or, occasionally, find they couldn’t get through at all.
The consolidation moved all emergency call-takers to the communications district and cross-trained them so that any dispatcher could handle any type of call, something that officials said has significantly improved the speed with which calls are answered.