A historic season of high water on the Mississippi River may finally be drawing toward a close.
Long-range forecasts suggest that by mid-July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will no longer need to use the Bonnet Carre Spillway to keep the river in check in the New Orleans area.
The predicted drop in the river’s height over the next few weeks will cap a season that has broken records in the New Orleans area and left large areas of the Midwest flooded.
The river is forecast to drop below 15.5 feet above sea level around July 20, Corps spokesman Matt Roe said Thursday. That would allow for the gradual closing of the Bonnet Carre, which is designed to keep the river below 17 feet at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans.
That closing would mark the end of an unprecedented season for the spillway. It was opened twice this year, something that had never before been necessary. The first opening also marked the first time in its more than 80-year history that the spillway was needed in back-to-back years.
For several weeks, the Corps also expected to open the Morganza Spillway upriver from Baton Rouge for only the third time in history, though in the end the water never reached the heights that would make that opening necessary.
Altogether, the Bonnet Carre Spillway has been in use for 90 days this year. The previous record was set in 1973, when the Corps had to keep it open for 75 days.
Currently, Roe said, 168 of the spillway’s 350 bays are open, diverting a maximum of about 161,000 cubic feet of water per second from the river into Lake Pontchartrain and on into the Mississippi Sound. The process of closing the spillway, which is accomplished by inserting heavy wooden “needles” into its bays to cut off the flow, can take more than a week.
While the river will likely fall enough in two or three weeks to close the spillway, it’s still unknown how long it will be before the river falls enough to allow the Corps to breathe a sigh of relief.
As of Thursday, the Corps had been engaged in a “flood fight” in New Orleans for 245 straight days, 20 days longer than the previous record. A flood fight comes anytime the river rises above 11 feet. It triggers additional inspections of the levees and restrictions on nearby construction and other activities to ensure their integrity.
“Unfortunately, (getting down to) 11 feet is not anywhere on the long-range forecast,” Roe said.