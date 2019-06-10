Shortly before a man was arrested in the French Quarter with a rifle and a handgun on Saturday, his attempts to wear them in the annual World Naked Bike Ride were rebuffed, according to a report from Nola.com.

The revelation came after Cody Jackson, 25, was arrested on a count of illegally bringing a firearm withing 1,000 feet of a parade. He was arrested near where the gay-oriented Pride Parade was rolling in the French Quarter about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The bike ride was scheduled to kick off two hours earlier at 5 p.m.

“No shots were fired in this incident, no injuries were reported and no threats of shooting were made,” New Orleans Police Department spokesman Andy Cunningham said. “I think it’s a testament to our officers’ vigilance that we identified him and took him into custody.”

Shane Steinkamp, an unpaid security volunteer for the bike ride, told Nola.com that he spotted the man, believed to be Jackson, and checked that the weapons were not loaded. After other riders expressed concern, he said the man was cooperative in allowing the weapons to be stowed in a vehicle during the ride. Steinkamp returned the man his guns, according to the report. Both he and another organizer said the images released by the NOPD looked like the man they had spoken with.

In Louisiana, it is generally legal to openly carry guns. People who are properly licensed can also carry guns that are concealed.

But a law meant to promote public safety prohibits people from bringing such weapons near parade routes. Arrests of people accused of breaking that law in New Orleans are not unusual during the Mardi Gras season. Violators can face fines or jail time.

Jackson's arrest was captured in photos circulated online, fueling speculation on social media that his goal was to harm LGBT people or others viewing the Pride Parade. Yet police said Jackson is known to them as an open carrier of firearms and there was no evidence he meant to harm anyone Saturday.

This was Jackson's second encounter with area police in less than a month.

On May 18, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported, Jackson went into a convenience store in Marrero carrying a rifle and a holstered pistol. A deputy stopped him, and he said he was exercising his constitutional right to openly carry firearms, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was ultimately allowed to go on his way.

The Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.