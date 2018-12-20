Pastry chef Tariq Hanna, co-founder of the New Orleans dessert brand Sucré, was accused of sexual misconduct with several former employees, according to a report from nola.com.
Last summer, Sucre announced that Hanna had resigned from his role at the company.
Hanna did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Advocate.
The report from nola.com writer Brett Anderson said that prior to Hanna's departure, multiple employees had raised complaints about Hanna related to his interactions with female staff.
Citing multiple current and former Sucré employees, the report says Hanna engaged in "sexually exploitative treatment of female staffers," including the hosting of topless pool parties at his home and sexually suggestive conversations he had with female employees, among other allegations.
In addition, three women, who asked to remain anonymous, told nola.com they had sex with Hanna on Sucré property during work hours.
Hanna was executive chef at Sucré until August, when the company announced his resignation. In a statement released at that time, Sucré CEO Hans Baumann said the company “has never been defined by one individual.”
“Sucré’s success, creativity, and efforts are credited to each and every one who has worked for Sucré over the past 12 years,” Baumann said at the time.
Hanna, who grew up in England, arrived in New Orleans via Detroit in 2006. He and restaurateur Joel Dondis co-founded Sucré in 2007 with their first shop on Magazine Street. The company eventually grew to three locations and a production facility.
Dondis left the company in 2016. State records show the business is registered to Baumann.
Court records show that Hanna's wife filed for divorce Dec. 13.
For the full report from nola.com, click here.