With the 2019 hurricane season starting next week, New Orleans officials on Wednesday detailed the city's evacuation plans, including unveiling the Smoothie King Center as the new staging area for those needing assistance to get out of the city if a dangerous storm heads toward south Louisiana.
For such residents, the evacuation process in most respects will remain the same as it has been in the years since Hurricane Katrina.
City-assisted evacuations will still start at 17 "evacuspots" scattered throughout the city. Each is marked by a tall, silver figure with a hand raised in the air. People will be bused from there to a central staging area, where they will be provided with rides out of town.
But officials said the use of the Smoothie King Center instead of Union Passenger Terminal as the staging area will lead to a more efficient process. And they suggested bigger changes could come in future years.
“It is important to remember that this plan is an option of last resort, but we do know our responsibility as a city in making sure that we can accommodate the needs of our people,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “Priority will always be given ... to individuals who need evacuation assistance due to transportation, financial and/or medical needs.”
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, though the peak season for storms in south Louisiana tends to be in late August and early September.
Meteorologists at Colorado State University have predicted this year's season will have a below-average number of storms, due to the effects of a weak El Niño in the Pacific Ocean. In their annual forecast, the scientists predicted there will be 13 named storms this year, with five expected to become hurricanes and two of those predicted to reach Category 3 or higher.
Until this year, the city used Union Passenger Terminal on Loyola Avenue to process the people evacuating with city assistance, linking them up there with transportation out of the city to safer locales. That location was picked under a plan developed after Hurricane Katrina.
But the city’s growth has meant a larger location was necessary to process the number of people now expected to need assistance, officials said Wednesday.
Moving to the Smoothie King Center will allow the city to quadruple the number of people it can move through the system and send to shelters elsewhere during a mandatory evacuation, according to Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold.
Officials are preparing for between 35,000 and 40,000 people to need city assistance for their evacuation, or roughly 10 percent of the city’s population.
A mandatory evacuation is typically called about 72 hours before a Category 3 hurricane or higher is predicted to hit the city, though that’s not a hard-and-fast rule. The mayor could also decide to issue an order to get out if, for example, a weaker storm that’s expected to bring dangerous amounts of rain is headed toward the city, Arnold said.
During an evacuation, those who can leave New Orleans on their own are encouraged to do so. But for those who lack transportation or the money to leave on their own, the city offers assistance as a last resort.
The city has not had a mandatory evacuation since Hurricane Gustav in 2008.
The majority of those who use the city-assisted evacuation are encouraged to go to the nearest "evacuspot" and wait to be picked up and taken to the processing center.
But those with special needs or circumstances that prevent them from getting to an "evacuspot" on their own can call the city’s 311 helpline in advance to get added to the city’s special needs registry. Those on that list may be eligible to be picked up at their home.
The city-assisted evacuations will take place between 54 hours and 30 hours before the storm is expected to strike.
No shelters will be available within New Orleans during a mandatory evacuation, Arnold said.
More significant changes to the evacuation plan could be coming in future years, including a revamping or relocation of the "evacuspots," which have not seen any changes since they were first chosen. Arnold said those plans will be discussed after the 2019 hurricane season ends.
The city will not be charged for staging an evacuation from the Smoothie King Center, though it will have to cover any damage to the state-owned arena, Arnold said.