Jefferson Parish has begun notifying residents who rent their homes to visitors through sites such as Airbnb that they must cease doing so before new short-term rental regulations take effect early next year.

Notifications from the parish’s Department of Property Maintenance, Zoning & Quality of Life note that the ordinance, which was passed unanimously by the Parish Council in February, bans the practice in residential neighborhoods effective Feb. 21.

The parish said it sent out 255 letters through registered mail relating to 191 properties, as some listed multiple owners. There were also about a dozen letters sent to property owners who had begun renting after the ban.

Kathy and Joe Anzelmo got theirs last week, and the fact that it was not unexpected didn’t make it any less disappointing.

The Metairie couple are one of the relatively small number of Jefferson residents who rent out all or part of their homes to visiting travelers, usually for a stay of about a week or less. The Anzelmos have been letting people, usually couples, stay in the "mother-in-law apartment" behind their house on Avron Boulevard for the last 2½ years.

They have also helped band together Jefferson Parish hosts into a group called “Reverse the Ban,” an effort they know has little chance of making its namesake a reality.

The group didn’t get started until after the council had passed the ordinance. The parish began looking into whether it needed regulations in 2016, but there wasn’t much in the way of publicity as officials met with neighborhood associations and civic clubs and at libraries.

Anzelmo said the group feels there wasn’t enough outreach through social media and other platforms that would have better communicated with hosts. There was a flurry of press coverage in the days before the ordinance was passed, but by then “we were cooked, and caught totally off guard,” he said.

Following the study conducted by the parish administration, Parish Council members were unanimous in their belief that short-term renting for profit is inherently a commercial enterprise that doesn’t belong in areas zoned residential. People move to Jefferson for its neighborhoods, members said, and it is unfair to have what is essentially a hotel crop up next door.

Still, every rule has its exception. And the Anzelmos are a far cry from the worst-case scenario often invoked by opponents of short-term rentals — drunken revelers making noise into the wee hours of the morning.

They’re retired — she was a biology professor, he a dentist — and are on the property when their visitors are. They say their guests observe the house rules -- including a ban on parties -- and like to stay in Metairie for precisely the same qualities that attract its residents.

“They like the safety of the neighborhoods,” Kathy Anzelmo said. “The people we get are not the party animals.”

“Our prices aren’t that much cheaper (than New Orleans),” she said. “The selling point is the quiet neighborhoods and the fact that it’s more family-oriented”

Anzelmo said she and her husband like the cultural exchange provided by hosting, and put the $12,000 to $15,000 per year they make from the rentals toward their own travel.

“But there are people out there who really need the money, and it’s sad to hear those stories,” she said.

Reverse the Ban members, clad in bright green T-shirts emblazoned with their mission, speak regularly during the address-the-council section of Parish Council meetings. Their efforts usually elicit only nodding heads and pained smiles that seem to say, “I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do.”

Members met recently with Metairie Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, who Anzelmo said “has been great,” though she hasn’t had much to offer other than encouraging them to keep speaking up, telling their stories and trying to meet individually with council members.

Anzelmo said hopes that the ordinance can be amended at some point in the future to allow for some limited short-term renting in traditional neighborhoods.

The number of short-term rentals in Jefferson Parish is difficult to pin down.

The parish based its letters on research done by its staff, not any disclosures made by Airbnb and other platforms.

The Anzelmos aren’t sure how many there are but have heard there at least a few hundred. Reverse the Ban managed to make contact with 88 hosts in less than two months before Airbnb clamped down on their use of the website to reach out to fellow hosts. (Key information is withheld on sites like Airbnb until a room or house has been rented, for safety reasons.)

About 15 hosts in Jefferson Parish are active in the group, which will hold its next meeting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Garden on Citrus Boulevard in River Ridge. Anzelmo said the group is still trying to locate other short-term rental hosts willing to lend their voices.

Reverse the Ban members will also be on-hand in Gretna Tuesday night when that city takes public input on its own proposed regulations, which at this point would allow the practice but impose some limits.

As for the rentals, Anzelmo said she and her husband are going to use all the time they’ve got until the rules take affect.

“Most of us are planning on going right up to the date, because that’s what they told us,” she said.