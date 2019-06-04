Three former city employees are seeking damages in federal court over alleged sexual harassment and retaliation in connection with two episodes that led to firings and other discipline, and prompted Mayor LaToya Cantrell to try and reform City Hall's workplace culture.

In a suit filed in U.S. District Court last week, former Property Management Department employees Chantel Stokes-Antoine and Stacy Jones claimed a former department manager, Herman Hogues, repeatedly propositioned them for sex and threatened their jobs when they wouldn’t play along.

Meanwhile, in a separate suit also in U.S. District Court, ex-New Orleans Police Department officer Shannon Reeves leveled similar allegations. Reeves claims one of her former supervisors would ask her about the appearance of her genitals as well as her preferred sexual positions, and that the agency fired her when she complained.

The city has tacitly, if not openly admitted some of the allegations in the suits are true. Hogues resigned from his post after the women lodged complaints, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell last year ousted the department's former property management director and its deputy director, George Patterson and Edward Sens.

In Reeves’ case, NOPD demoted Rhett Charles from the rank of sergeant, reprimanded him, gave him a one-day suspension and rewrote their policies against workplace misconduct to distinguish between sexual harassment and other misbehavior that fell under the more vague label “neglect of duty.” The city has said Reeves' termination was unrelated to her filing of a complaint.

Additionally, Cantrell and the City Council have since required all public employees to take harassment prevention training and created new penalties for offenders. The city has also commissioned a climate survey to gauge the pervasiveness of the problem.

The training is in line with a 2018 state law intended to stamp out such harassment, passed after similar accusations were leveled against a former deputy in Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration, Johnny Anderson, and against former Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Both men stepped down after the allegations.

Furthermore, auditors revealed last year that the state had paid more than $5.1 million to settle harassment lawsuits in the past decade, a probe completed as a nationwide movement against such misbehavior has led to a raft of resignations of high-profile figures across a range of industries.

Stokes-Antoine, Jones and Reeves seek an unspecified amount of monetary damages. Cantrell’s administration and NOPD generally don’t comment on pending litigation; neither immediately spoke Tuesday on the suits.

Hogues is accused of asking Stokes-Antoine repeatedly over a period of six months if she would date him, and blocking her chance at a promotion when she declined. He is also accused of ogling and propositioning Jones, another assistant, and belittling her at work when she refused to respond.

An hour after Jones complained to top officials at City Hall about Hogues, someone keyed her parked car, according to the suit, prepared by attorney Joseph Albe. Similarly, the suit alleged, Stokes-Antoine’s locked desk was broken into a few days after Patterson learned of Hogues’ behavior.

Patterson didn’t reprimand Hogues after the women came forward. But according to the lawsuit, Stokes-Antoine's immediate supervisor, Adrienne Recasner, said Patterson remarked that “those office assistants should be so grateful for their jobs they should be sitting on our laps.”

In an interview with The Advocate last year, Hogues admitted to letting female employees grope him and dance suggestively behind the closed door of his office. But he insisted they, not he, did the harassing. Sens, meanwhile, said he was never comfortable with Hogues’ behavior, noting that many women had complained about the man.

Hogues resigned last May but has since appealed his suspension to the Civil Service Commission. No final decisions have been rendered in his case.

As for Charles, the 28-year NOPD veteran began supervising a unit fielding non-emergency calls for assistance in 2016. In short order, the suit alleged, Charles requested that Reeves temporarily not consider him her supervisor, and made graphic references to her genitals. On other occasions, Charles inquired about Reeves’ favorite sexual position, the “freakiest” acts she had ever performed, and asked other embarrassing and graphic questions.

“Charles’ comments made (Reeves) feel uncomfortable and trapped and interfered with her ability to perform her duties and assignments,” the graphic, 26-page lawsuit says.

Reeves, who is represented by attorneys Ellyn Clevenger and Wendy Manard, recounted filing an internal complaint against Charles. She accused NOPD of dragging its feet during the ensuing probe, and said other employees subjected her to “constant taunting and harassment” about her decision to pursue a complaint, the lawsuit said.

NOPD dismissed Reeves on May 22, 2018, citing medical conditions that prevented her from completing her duties and caused her to miss months of work.

Reeves’ suit claims she instead was fired over her complaint against Charles. She also alleged that she had never been given proper disability accommodations -- such as non-fluorescent lighting -- to help her cope with migraines associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Charles has previously denied ever misbehaving and unsuccessfully asked the city’s Civil Service Commission to overturn the discipline against him.

In addition to Charles, the suit names 10 current or former members of the Police Department as individual defendants, saying they either botched the investigation into Reeves' complaint or failed to provide her accommodations for her disability.

Among them is former Superintendent Michael Harrison, who left NOPD in January to work as the police chief of Baltimore.