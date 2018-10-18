Al Herrera, a New Orleans Regional Transit Authority board member who solicited one RTA contractor last year for work with his private firm and entered into a business deal with another, resigned from his position Thursday after documents outlining the second deal became public.
But Herrera said he resigned not because his deals were aired publicly but because he suspects that RTA leaders and the RTA’s attorney have engaged in “questionable” bidding and billing practices.
When Herrera sounded the alarm about those practices internally, he said, it led to “misguided and malicious” attacks on his character, presumably a reference to the release of documents to The Advocate concerning his business.
“I will submit information that I have acquired to investigative reporters and federal authorities in hopes they will be able to identify whether any wrongdoing has been committed,” Herrera said.
Reached by phone, the RTA’s attorney, Sundiata Haley, declined to comment.
Aside from Haley, Herrera's statement gave no indication of which RTA leaders he was suggesting were guilty of wrongdoing.
It’s the first time Herrera has spoken out since the release of invoices that his firm, Best Bolt & Nut Supply of Kenner, billed to Metal Shark, a Jeanerette shipbuilder that the RTA hired last year to design and build two new catamaran-style boats for the Canal Street-Algiers Point ferry line.
Herrera billed Metal Shark $8,500 for materials his company provided for the two ferries in November and December 2017, months after he and seven other RTA board members had approved Metal Shark’s contract to build the boats.
State laws ban public servants from personally profiting off of businesses that are overseen by or do business with their public agencies.
Herrera told officials in Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration that he would resign after those officials confronted Herrera about the business deal, Yenni said Wednesday.
Yenni, who has the power to remove Herrera, called the board member's deal with the shipbuilder “concerning.”
Hours earlier, and before he learned that the Metal Shark invoices were being circulated, Yenni had backed Herrera’s continued tenure on the board.
Herrera was advised that doing business with RTA contractors would be illegal months before the date on his invoices.
After he approached another RTA vendor, Laurel Outdoor Advertising, in the hopes of securing work in August 2017 — two months after the RTA approved a contract with Laurel — that firm's owner, Dana Pecoraro, contacted Haley, the RTA attorney, who advised her and Herrera that the deal would be improper.
Pecoraro then requested a state Ethics Board opinion on the matter; that board told her the same thing in December. The proposed deal never happened.
When asked about the Laurel matter earlier this year by The Advocate, Herrera claimed not to know that the deal would be illegal. He also would not say whether he had contracts with any other RTA vendors.
Herrera in fact had a deal with Metal Shark at that time.
When asked about Herrera on Wednesday, a spokesman for the shipbuilder said its leaders had identified “issues” in the contracting process that gave them “cause for concern,” and that they notified the RTA, Metal Shark’s attorney and other “appropriate authorities” about those problems.
The spokesman would not say if Metal Shark’s leaders felt pressured to do business with Herrera because of his position on the RTA board, or whether they found problems with the materials he provided.
Although Yenni and other sources familiar with the situation said Herrera resigned after his invoices to Metal Shark became public, Herrera said Thursday that he resigned because of problems he identified behind the scenes at the RTA.
Herrera’s statement did not detail his accusations of questionable billing practices or bid-rigging, though it did fault the RTA’s leadership and its general counsel for their alleged actions. A call to Herrera’s office for clarity went unanswered Thursday.
A 2011 Fox8 report highlighted the amount the RTA paid to Haley and his law firm and questioned whether the amount paid — a total of $860,000 from 2006 to 2011 — was reasonable, given the services the firm performed.
The basis of the bid-rigging accusation is unclear.
Separately, Herrera noted the RTA’s successes during his tenure on the board, such as an improvement in the agency’s bond rating and a nearly $12 million surplus.
The RTA’s operations and finances are managed by Transdev, a private transit operator, which reports to the RTA board and the Finance Committee of which Herrera was the chairman.
When it comes to improper practices, “I can’t be silent, and as the whistleblower, I am now the target of personal attacks,” Herrera said.