For Ada Phleger, the last straw was the fourth short-term rental that opened on her block.
“It’s uncomfortable, because you feel like the community has never really settled, because there are different neighbors every week.” she said. “They’re not people who will knock on your door when it’s Sunday morning and the floodwaters are coming and everyone has to move their car.”
It’s become a recurrent narrative in New Orleans: city blocks dominated by guest houses for tourists looking for an authentic local experience. Phleger lives in the St. Claude neighborhood, which has seen a particularly dense concentration of short-term rentals over the past few years.
As the short term rentals proliferated, Phleger, an attorney for the Federal Public Defender’s office, decided to dive in herself. She focused her efforts on the newest short-term rental in an attempt to get the permit revoked before it started hosting guests
She discovered that all four houses on her block were being rented out by the same company, and found evidence suggesting that the newest one's permit was improperly issued.
She filed complaints and called the Department of Safety and Permits, her councilwoman and the city investigator assigned to her case. She sent the investigator photos of guests arriving and then, after being told that was insufficient, starting sending videos.
When that wasn’t enough, she rented the house herself. Only after that did the Department of Safety and Permits call the permit holder in for a violation hearing. It’s now scheduled for June 26. The investigator asked Phleger to come and testify.
“I’m not that into taking a day off of work to testify,” she said. “But, you know, if that’s what has to be done, then I can do it.”
Expired Permits
The city’s short-term rental laws were first implemented in 2017 under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu. That’s when the city first legalized the industry and created a regulatory structure for it. But many critics said the city’s rules were overly permissive, allowing short-term rentals to take over entire neighborhoods.
Leading up to the city’s 2017 election, several City Council candidates promised to place more restrictions on the industry. And upon taking office last year, the current council immediately began the process of overhauling the rules.
The council is close to passing an ordinance that would redefine who could get permits and where they could be. Perhaps the biggest change would apply to properties in residential neighborhoods. Under the proposed rules, property owners would need to submit a copy of a homestead exemption to prove that they’re full-time residents at their rental properties, in effect banning so-called “whole-home rentals” in those neighborhoods. The council is expected to take a final vote on the changes this summer.
Among the biggest concerns by critics of the current short-term rental rules are how they allow companies and investors to run multiple properties throughout the city, often with little to no oversight.
The Massachusetts-based company that operates the four short-term rentals on Phleger’s block is called Heirloom, also known as Stayloom. It manages more than 100 homes in New Orleans, Boston, New York, and “other destinations,” according to its website, and caters to large groups looking for luxury accommodations.
As of last week, the company had 67 listings in New Orleans on its website, including a “Cosmopolitan Designer Home with Pool” for $2,250 on average per night, the “Trendy Creole Luxury Home” for $1,710 on average per night and the “Opulent Esplanade Estate near the French Quarter” for $3,140 on average per night.
The Lens was able to confirm the addresses of 34 of those listings. Nineteen of those had expired short-term rental permits. Of the 15 with valid permits, several have records of alleged violations from the Department of Safety and Permits.
Advocates and City Council members have repeatedly pointed out that the proposed regulations won’t create much change if they aren’t enforced. And the current state of enforcement doesn’t inspire much confidence in many short-term rental critics.
“I am exhausted,” Councilwoman Kristin Palmer said. “The amount of complaints that we get, it’s so frustrating. The constituents are so frustrated, and I’m frustrated for them.”
Palmer has led the charge on creating more restrictive short-term rental regulations. And earlier this month, she submitted an ordinance to change how the city enforces the rules. It includes beefing up the city’s short-term rental office. It also places more accountability on platforms like Airbnb and Homeaway.
Punishment for not following New Orleans' short-term rental rules include loss of license, fines, more
Right now, only the person offering a home for rent — a property owner, long-term tenant, or in some cases, the operator — needs to have a permit. Under the new system, online rental platforms like Airbnb and management companies like Heirloom or Sonder would need permits as well.
“We’re open to sharing responsibility,” Heirloom spokeswoman Emily Mininberg said. “Part of our partnerships are that when our owners are winning, we’re winning. And when they’re not winning, we’re not winning either.”
She said that the company has always tried to comply with the city’s rules, but in May, 2018, when the City Council instituted a freeze on “temporary” permits in many of the city’s short-term rental hot spots, companies like Heirloom weren’t allowed to renew their licenses. Instead of shutting down, Heirloom continued to operate them without permits.
“The reason they are not licensed is that we are legally unable to renew our license,” Mininberg said. “Our main qualm is having licensed everything and having gone through the diligence of wanting to follow the rules, and having the rug pulled out from under our feet.”
At least nine of the company’s active properties had another type of permit — commercial — before they expired. Unlike temporary permits, commercial permits were largely unaffected by the freeze. For six of those properties, the city denied permit renewal applications.
Mininberg said the company plans to continue operating their properties, including some of the unlicensed ones, until the new rules are finalized.
The Investigation
Phleger has been a resident of the neighborhood for eight years, but she only moved to her current house last year.
She said when she first moved there, “There were two whole home rentals on the block, and then there were three, and then there was a fourth,” she said.
In March of this year, in an attempt to forestall the fourth Heirloom listing before it opened, Phleger started researching the property. City records showed that the owner of the house applied for and received a short-term rental permit on the same day — Feb. 1.
The owner, Julie Groth, got an accessory permit. Accessory permits, like temporary permits, are available in residential neighborhoods, but they’re good year-round. They’re intended to allow homeowners to rent out part of their houses and they require applicants to have a homestead exemption proving that the rental property is their full-time residence. Accessory permit holders must also be on-site while guests are staying in their homes.
But Phleger said the property didn’t appear to meet any of the requirements.
The application for the short-term rental on Phleger’s street says it’s for one half of a double shotgun.
Renovation plans approved by the Historic District Landmark Commission in 2017 show that the house was converted from a double into a four bedroom single-family home. And online records from the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office don’t show a homestead exemption on the house.
Phleger said she was surprised that the property was able to obtain an accessory permit, since all of the information she found was from publicly available city documents.
Mininberg said it was the city’s fault that that her company and the property owner weren’t barred from operating.
“If the Department of Safety and Permits didn’t complete their diligence, we can’t be held liable for that and won’t take responsibility for that,” Mininberg said. “Regarding the condition inside, whether it’s consistent or not consistent with the application you should absolutely reach out to the permit holder.”
Groth, the permit holder, did not respond to a request for comment. Officials with the Department of Safety and Permits said they needed permission from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communication team to answer questions. Cantrell’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
After finding those documents, Phleger filed a formal complaint on the city’s website in March. She started taking pictures of people coming and going into the property.
She called the short-term rental office, which in turn pointed her to an investigator who was assigned to her complaint. She called her and sent a follow up email with some of the evidence she’d dug up. She sent the listings and pictures of guests entering the house. She also sent records showing that it was a one unit property and that the rental was for the entire home — indicating that the owner couldn’t be staying on-site during the guests’ stays.
“I emailed the investigator giving her the floor plan, the actual stamped floor plan these people had submitted when they renovated the house,” Phleger said. As for the photos of tourists staying there, “The city told me there were no suitcases in the photograph and that it wasn’t a video so they wouldn’t be able to prove anyone was staying there.”
So she went out and shot a video of two men loading their bags into a white minivan and sent that to the investigator. She also reached out to Palmer’s director of constituent services, but nothing worked.
Fed up with the process, she decided the best way to prove that the house only had one unit and that the owner did not live there was to rent it out herself. Phleger’s mom and grandma were planning to visit New Orleans in mid-April, so she used her mom’s Airbnb account to rent the house.
“We had dinner there with my next door neighbors and a friend of mine and my grandma for her birthday,” Phleger said.
After dinner, they took pictures of the inside of the house, confirming that it was a one-unit home and that they were indeed the only people staying there. She sent the evidence to the investigator on April 22.
In June, Phleger finally got the email she’d been waiting for: The Department of Safety and Permits had scheduled an adjudication hearing for the property’s owner on June 19. That date has since been pushed back to June 26.
Enforcement Issues
Palmer listed several reasons why it took months for the city to act on Phleger’s complaint. First, she said the short-term rental office needs more resources.
The other reason it might have taken so long, Palmer said, is that administrative rulings by the Department of Safety and Permits can be overruled if the homeowner takes the case to court. Palmer said investigators want to make sure the case is airtight to avoid that.
The final explanation was that short-term rental platforms aren’t cooperating with the city, making enforcement a grueling task.
“The platforms have gone to great lengths to avoid meeting their end of the bargain,” said a February memo from the Department of Safety of Permits.
The issues with platform cooperation were present from the start, according to the memo. The regulations passed under the Landrieu administration required the platforms to send monthly information to the city and respond to administrative subpoenas requesting specific information, although it doesn’t specify what information the platforms are required to provide, according to the memo.
“The system, which was voluntary and had no penalties, was fundamentally flawed in terms of how the data was being given and what the city could actually do with it,” said Jeffrey Goodman, a New Orleans-based urban planner who has worked on short-term rental regulation across the U.S., according to his website.
'What’s a neighborhood without any neighbors?': New Orleans residents fiery in short-term rental debate
Information sharing got worse in May 2018, when the City Council created an Interim Zoning District that placed a moratorium on temporary residential permits.
“On June 6, 2018, following the May 25, 2018 passage of the IZD, communications between the city and both platforms eroded,” the memo said, referring to Airbnb and Homeaway.
Airbnb used to automatically display permit numbers on New Orleans listings. After the moratorium, Airbnb took that down, making it difficult to link an Airbnb post to its corresponding city address.
In a March response memo, Airbnb Senior Public Policy Director Laura Spanjian wrote that the city had mischaracterized the company’s actions and demeanor.
“I write today in hopes of expressing our continued commitment to working with the City to strike the right balance with short-term rental regulations and enforcement,” it said.
The memo points out that after the first short-term rental rules were put in place in 2017, Airbnb deactivated nearly 3,000 listings that didn’t provide a permit number or apply for a permit through a pass-through registration system on Airbnb’s website. It also points out that the company continues to collect and remit taxes on behalf of the city.
Palmer hopes her new ordinance will force companies to do more. The platform permit, which would cost $50,000 a year to obtain, would require each listing to display both the owner and operator permits. It would prohibit the platforms from completing any transaction for a property that isn’t properly permitted by the city. And the companies would have to remove any listings of improper short-term rentals within seven days of receiving notice from the city.
The city would retain the right to revoke or suspend any of the three permit categories. For owner permits, the Department of Safety and Permits would be able to immediately suspend a permit without waiting for a hearing.
For all of the permits, the city would be able to levy a $500 daily fine for each violation.
Whether those fines will be large enough to incentivize compliance from a company as large as Airbnb is unclear. But Palmer noted that there will always be the opportunity to amend and expand the regulations after they are implemented.
“We have to start somewhere,” she said. “I think that this is a really good first step.”