Eric Kullander, the 46-year-old New Orleans man who was shot by a State Police trooper while he drove the wrong way down Bourbon Street Thursday, is now out of jail after paying his $10,000 bond.

After getting discharged from University Medical Center Saturday, Kullander was booked on counts of forcefully resisting an officer, aggravated flight from law enforcement, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving against traffic on a one-way roadway.

+3 Cops arrest men at center of 2 shootings on same block of Bourbon Street Police in New Orleans on Saturday arrested men at the center of two shooting incidents that occurred within 17 hours Thursday and Friday in th…

He allegedly failed to follow a command to stop his Kia Forte before the trooper shot him around 7 p.m. Police have not said whether Kullander was drunk or otherwise impaired.

Surveillance video of the incident showed the Forte stopped twice after being approached by two troopers, but it also accelerated twice, causing at least four bystanders to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

A trooper positioned in front of the car for most of the encounter used his hand to rap the hood while apparently shouting for the driver to stop. That trooper eventually fired once through the driver’s side window and struck Kullander in the abdomen, bringing the vehicle to a stop in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.