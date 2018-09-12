The National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday evening that despite weakening some, Hurricane Florence is "highly likely" to usher in a life-threatening storm surge for coastal areas of North and South Carolina.

Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding is likely in the Carolinas as well as in southern and central Appalachians. Prolonged significant river flooding is also likely in these areas. The flooding will occur late this week into early next week, according to NHC.

Hurricane Florence, a category 3 hurricane, was located approximately 420 miles east/southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Caroline on Wednesday evening. Forecasters anticipate the hurricane, which is moving northwest about 16 mph, will approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday and Friday.

While storm surges and flooding are likely to be life-threatening, the NHC says that Florence has actually decreased slightly in strength. And though the peak winds haven't strengthened, the storm's overall energy has increased to to the continued expansion of wind fields. Florence will remain a "dangerous major hurricane," the NHC says. The storm's threat to life will remain the same.

The wind fields will likely be damaging and hurricane-force, and impact the Carolinas.

Florence is still expected to approach land in southern North Carolina, where it will hover through Saturday. From there, the storm is still expected to slowly move westward across the Carolinas and into the Appalachian mountains.

Swells will continue to effect Bermuda and portions of the East Coast this week. The swells can create life-threatening surf and rip currents.

