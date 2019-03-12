The swollen Mississippi River may be cresting in New Orleans but water levels likely won’t fall back to normal levels for weeks to come.
Officials had hoped the Mississippi would start to subside soon, but storms and snow melt to the north now have forecasters suggesting the river will remain high for another month or longer.
“Hopefully Mother Nature will be kind to us for the rest of the year but certainly we have a bit more water to potentially go,” said Jeff Graschel, a hydrologist at the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center in Slidell.
On Tuesday the river was at about 16.8 feet above sea level, just shy of the maximum height the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has set as its upper limit. That was due in large part due to heavy storms in the Ohio River Valley, where some areas saw between 10 inches and 30 inches of precipitation over the course of two months, and in the upper Midwest.
To keep the river three feet below the 20-foot-high levees that line it in New Orleans, the Corps began opening bays in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in late February to divert water from the river into Lake Pontchartrain. It was the 13th time the structure has been used in its nearly 90-year history and an unprecedented third opening in four years.
About 200 bays of the spillway are now open, each of which carries about 1,000 cubic feet per second of water away from the river.
While water levels are projected to start subsiding in a week or two, the reprieve will be brief.
Storms over the next several days are expected to dump water across the Midwest, Graschel said. At the same time, the heavy snows of this past winter are starting to melt and flow through the Mississippi River’s massive basin and toward its mouth in the Gulf of Mexico.
It’s not yet clear exactly what effect that will have on the river, Graschel said, since the exact amount of rainfall and snowmelt are still unknown. At this point, forecasters expect the crest upriver to be slightly lower than it is now, he said.
Even once that crest passes sometime in the next month or two, it won’t mean the area will be out of the woods. More melting snow and storms could still mean yet another rise in water levels later in the year, Graschel said.
“We’re still susceptible to having more flood events on the Mississippi River over the next few months,” Graschel said.