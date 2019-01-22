The debacle in the Dome has already spurred calls for changes in NFL officiating. It is also radically changed the plans for many Saints fans feeling bitterly aggrieved, not necessarily by the outcome of the NFC Championship game but by that instantly-infamous no-call that helped propel it.

Some are pledging that they won’t watch the Super Bowl at all this year, skipping the pinnacle of pro football as a protest.

At Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar, that feeling is also now pub policy.

The bar will not show the Rams and the Patriots competing for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 3. Instead, proprietor Jeff Carreras said Tracey’s would show a replay of Super Bowl XLIV, the game the Saints won in 2010.

“I feel like I need to write a sorry note to my Pats and Rams fans, but this is ridiculous," said Carreras. “It’s just hard to get over. So we’re going to spend the day eating crawfish and watching some Saints football.”

The decision to bar this year’s Super Bowl at Tracey’s was an emotional one, Carreras said. Now comes the logistical part.

He will likely show older Saints games throughout the day, then cue up the Saints-Colts Super Bowl when this year’s game begins in Atlanta.

The NFL has drawn calls for boycotts in recent years over player activism during the national anthem. Carreras pointed out his own Super Bowl boycott at Tracey’s is not political.

“This has nothing to do with politics, nothing to do with the Rams or the Patriots, it has to do with the Saints,” he said. “The whole town’s demeanor is off. I’m going to do my part to get over it.”

He hopes other venues around New Orleans will do something similar, and perhaps send a message that Saints fans are behind their team and aghast at how their Super Bowl campaign ended.

That sentiment began registering in different ways across the Who Dat Nation almost immediately after the Saints 26-23 loss to the LA Rams on Sunday.

An event called Boycott Bowl is in the early planning stages, with the idea of holding a festival on Super Bowl Sunday to replace the usual game day watch parties.

Singer and New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. issued an open letter to the league explaining his decision to boycott the Super Bowl this year.

Gambit editor Kevin Allman wrote this week calling for a parade for the Saints, of the sort that typically greets Super Bowl champions in their hometowns.

“The Saints deserve to be thanked for a remarkable season,” he wrote. “The fans deserve a chance to come together and feel good again.

The outrage has even made the leap to New Orleans food. On Monday, with many Who Dats still hoarse from hollering during the game, Bywater Bakery cooked up king cakes in Saints colors with the words “We Was Robbed!” piped over them in frosting.

Across town that morning, Haydel’s Bakery started baking “no ref” cookies decorated with an image of the official on the sideline by the No Call.

By Tuesday, a New Orleans attorney had filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish Civil District Court against the NFL and its commissioner demanding a hearing into the no call.