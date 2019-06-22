Most of the area making up St. John the Baptist Parish was placed under a boil water advisory Saturday afternoon after a mechanical failure at one of the parish’s water treatment facilities.
According to a Facebook post from parish officials, Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy on the east bank is under the boil water advisory until further notice. The parish’s entire west bank is under the advisory.
LaPlace — the parish’s population center — is not under the boil water advisory.
When under a boil water advisory, it is recommended that water be boiled in a clean container for one minute before consuming it, using it for food preparation or brushing teeth.
Officials said the advisory is a result of a mechanical failure at the Lions Water Treatment Facility, affecting Water District #1.
The advisory will be lifted after samples collected from the water district are shown to be safe by the Louisiana Department of Health.
That process usually takes around 24 hours.