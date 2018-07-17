A memorial of sorts has begun to take shape at Audubon Zoo days after nine animals were killed by an escaped jaguar.

The 3-year-old male cat named Valerio escaped his enclosure at some point Saturday morning before mauling and ultimately killing five alpacas, three red foxes and an emu.

The zoo was closed at the time and the jaguar was sedated and recaptured without injury to the jaguar or any humans.

But the jaguars victims are remembered by dozens of notes, many apparently from children, at the main entrance of the zoo. Some were written in memory of the animals, while others were directed at zoo staffers.

Some of the messages include:

• "Pour one out for the homies"

• "Animals ... we love you!"

• "R.I.P beautiful animals ... may your spirit be in the sky"

• "Sad about all the animals that perished. Glad nobody got hurt. Don't let the emotions keep you trapped in the past.

• "P.S. Sorry to all the animals themselves. We mourn your loss."

• "We are very sorry" (complete with sad faces and what appears to be drawings of an emu and a fox

• "RIP ... all of the animals will be truly missed"

Among many others. Additional coverage:

