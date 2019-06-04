Less than a month after the Mystic Krewe of Nyx proposed a break with custom by bringing Mardi Gras parades to New Orleans' streets in the summer, Mayor LaToya Cantrell nixed the all-female krewe’s plans to hold a July parade.

In an announcement late Monday, Cantrell said she wouldn't approve the parade permit, citing the strain on police and other resources it could create during hurricane season.

“While I have the utmost respect for what Nyx has achieved as an all-women’s Carnival krewe, and I applaud them for their commitment to our children and our community — unfortunately I cannot support the addition of a summer parade," Cantrell said in a prepared statement.

The practical, public safety rationale allowed the mayor to sidestep a debate that has brewed among Mardi Gras revelers, krewe members and historians since Nyx's announcement about whether the parade plan was a corruption of Carnival tradition or an opportunity for commercially-minded innovation.

The parade would have rolled on July 27. That's well outside the annual Carnival season, which runs from Twelfth Night on Jan. 6 until Mardi Gras on the day before Ash Wednesday, when major krewes have rolled throughout the history of the celebration in New Orleans.

Nyx Captain Julie Lea said in her announcement of the parade last month, and again on Tuesday in expressing disappointment over Cantrell's decision, that the parade would have helped spur more tourism during the traditionally slow summer months.

"Our members were excited about parading during the summer and we had already heard from several groups who planned to visit the city because of the parade,” Lea said. “We thought this event would be a great thing for summer tourism and the City of New Orleans in general.”

Mardi Gras historian Errol Laborde spoke for another faction of Carnival die-hards, however. He expressed relief at the mayor’s decision, saying that while he applauded Nyx's attempt at innovation, he was concerned that a full-blown, Mardi Gras-style parade in July could actually hurt the image of Mardi Gras, and with it, tourism in the city.

“I just think people shouldn’t be calling their parades Mardi Gras parades if they’re going to be doing them out of season, especially if they’re doing them without following the rules,” Laborde said, referring to the Nyx plan not to mask in the summer parade. “I think doing this would have hurt the aesthetic of what Mardi Gras is and we need to protect the image of what Mardi Gras is.”

The series of announcements sparked lively debates on social media. Some hopeful Mardi Gras revelers mourned the loss of a new mid-summer activity that would have been free to the public. Some also wondered about the city's capacity to adequately handle this year's hurricane season if, as Cantrell said in her statement, the extra demands of a single summer parade "is not something our NOPD leadership is comfortable with."

In the meantime, Mardi Gras expert and author Arthur Hardy said that the mayor’s decisions wouldn't just impact the Krewe of Nyx. It effectively closes the door on any Carnival group hoping to parade in the future during hurricane season, which runs from June to November.

He also said that while he applauded the Krewe of Nyx for an idea that was "new and innovative," he thought krewe officials would have tried to get clearance from the city before announcing their plans.

"I'm very surprised they didn't have their ducks in a row for this big splash," Hardy said.

Emails provided to The New Orleans Advocate indicated that Lea hadn't shared the plans with the parade with all of the krewe's 3,380 members before making a statement to the media on May 8.

"This is our first ever 'Summer' meeting and we are doing this because the Krewe of Nyx will be making a very big announcement and we can't wait to share it with all of you!" the April 24 email from Lea to members read. "(I will be holding a Press Conference with the media prior to our meeting............this news is big ya'll!)"

Lea planned for about 20 floats and roughly 800 riders, as well as some bands and marching groups. She announced a 1970s theme, "Summer Lovin'," and glitter-covered plastic sand shovels in lieu of hand-decorated purses, the krewe's signature throw.

The parade also aimed to shun a traditional Uptown route, instead beginning in the Marigny before traveling through the French Quarter and Central Business District.

On Tuesday, Lea promised to remain innovative.

“Like strong women do, we stand up again and again," Lea said. "Nyx will always strive to break glass ceilings and do big things for the city we love."