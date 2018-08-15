Gripping a cane and wearing a smile, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise went on the defense for President Donald Trump before a mostly friendly crowd Wednesday at Harrah’s Hotel, likely one of many local talks on his agenda as the fall elections draw near.
The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of New Orleans, the 12th-oldest branch of the international service organization.
It wasn't Scalise's first Louisiana appearance since he returned to work on Capitol Hill after he was shot and gravely wounded during a June 2017 congressional baseball team practice. But it was one of the first where constituents got to ask him questions about everything from Trump's rough-and-tumble presidential style to the deep partisan divides in Congress.
A conservative Republican from Old Jefferson, Scalise is up for re-election in November. Though he has drawn five opponents, Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, is expected to retain his 1st Congressional seat easily. He is viewed as a leading contender to replace the retiring Paul Ryan as House speaker if Republicans retain control of the chamber.
Scalise has been a consistent Trump supporter and was quick to take up for the president after some in the audience pointed to some of Trump’s more controversial moments.
“The Twitter stuff that you see out there, that is what gets the big attention,” Scalise said of the president’s combative tone on social media. “But frankly when you are in meetings with him, he is all business.”
Trump has lent a hand when some Republican lawmakers have waffled on supporting major bills on the party’s agenda, Scalise said. The president has been known to invite them to the White House, detail the bill’s specifics and help negotiate changes.
“That’s the side of him I see, and he’s very engaging in that way,” Scalise said.
Though Trump has taken hits for his more controversial stances — his promise to erect a wall along the Mexican border, for example, and his push, along with Scalise and other hard-line conservatives, for a “merit-based” system of legal immigration — many of those policies make sense, Scalise told the gathering.
The complex immigration dispute that has divided even those within the Republican Party could be solved if people would notice how the system treats criminals and college graduates, he said.
“Let’s say somebody comes here illegally and then commits a felony … serves whatever their time is, and (we) want to send them back to their country where they came from,” he said.
Instead, he said, their deportation is complicated — an apparent reference to an April Supreme Court ruling that laws requiring deportation for immigrants convicted of certain crimes are unconstitutionally vague. The ruling is expected to hinder Trump’s ability to deport immigrants with criminal records.
Meanwhile, immigrants who come to the U.S. for a college education often don’t get to stay, Scalise said. “They get their degree, and we force them to leave America and go back to their country, and compete against us," he said.
“Why not take those lotteries, where we literally pull names out of a hat, and turn it into a merit-based system?”
As he has done before, Scalise pointed to his friendship with U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat, as proof that politicians on opposite political sides can work together.
Because the two men respect each other — although they often disagree — they have been able to work together on bills that help both of their districts, Scalise said.
And even though Democrats have opposed Republicans on immigration, tax cuts and other major initiatives, Scalise held out hope for cooperation to occur on a grander scale in the near future.
“I think once we get beyond this election, we might see more of a willingness for both sides to work together,” he said.