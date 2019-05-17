New Orleans announced reductions in the materials it will collect in its residential recycling program.
In addition to plastic bags and waxboard items, such as milk cartons and juice boxes, the following types of plastic are no longer recyclable at the curb or the drop-off center in New Orleans:
Plastic #3 (PVC)
cling wrap, detergents and window cleaner bottles, some plastic squeeze bottles, cooking oil bottles and peanut butter jars, vinyl pipes, shower curtains
Plastic #4 (low-density polyethylene)
bread, frozen food and grocery bags; some bottles
Plastic #5 (polypropylene)
deli soups, syrup, yogurt and margarine containers; disposable diapers, outdoor carpet, house wrap, clouded plastic containers, baby bottles, straws
Plastic #6 (polystyrene)
CD cases, disposable cutlery, food containers, packaging, insulation, egg cartons, building insulation
Plastic #7 (mixed)
most plastic baby bottles, 5-gallon water bottles, “sport” water bottles, some clear plastic cutlery
--
The city will still collect newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper, cardboard, cereal boxes and the following plastics:
Plastic #1 (polyethylene terephthalate)
soda and water bottles
Plastic #2 (high density polyethylene)
milk, juice, detergent and shampoo containers
--
These items will remain unrecyclable in curbside bins:
glass, styrofoam, bubble wrap, plastic film, yard trimmings, building materials, household waste, hazardous waste (electronics, batteries, paint, chemicals, oil, or oil filters), soiled papers (diapers, tissues, paper towels, paper plates, napkins, or pizza boxes), clothes hangers, 6-pack rings, chemical containers, packing materials