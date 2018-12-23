For Thomas Herzog, the tradition started around this time of year, almost half a century ago, with a Christmas gift.
When he got that present — $15 from his grandmother — in 1970, he knew just what the cash would go toward: Saints season tickets.
The $15 was exactly enough to cover the $1.50 youth ticket per game for the city's new pro team's eight regular season and two preseason contests in Tulane Stadium.
He’s been a mainstay every Sunday the Saints have played home games since then, and standing underneath a bridge, cooking some food on South Galvez Street before the Steelers game Sunday, Herzog said he was ready for another Christmas present: the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which the Saints would secure with a victory.
“It’s just so good for the city. People are just so excited,” he said, because the Saints have gone beyond being the city’s football team and are now ingrained in New Orleans culture. “It’s a way of life for us now. We can’t live without them. It’s tradition.”
And while he used to just go to the games, first in Tulane Stadium and then the Superdome starting in 1975, Herzog began a more recent tradition in 2007 — turning Saints games into an all-day, outdoor party.
He’s one of thousands who have decided to go all-out on the gameday experience, with scores of groups lining neutral grounds and parking lots down Poydras Street and nearby streets Sunday before the Steelers game.
In a Premium Parking lot across Poydras from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — one that was crowded with Steelers fans Sunday — is where George Fabian sets up shop.
Fabian and his group of friends and family, who call themselves the “Who Dat corner tailgaters,” have taken up the northwest corner of the parking lot, rain or shine, every gameday since 2004.
“This is my vice,” Fabian said, wearing his usual fake bushy eyebrows and a 10-year-old Saints-themed hat with spikes on top. “I don’t go partying on the weekends. It’s Saints football and cooking.”
Fabian calls himself a “diehard,” saying he drives down from Picayune, Mississippi, by 7 a.m. for every Saints game.
But some take things even further.
For Joe Rohaley — a.k.a “Saints Vader” — being a Who Dat is a 365-days-a-year job.
Rohaley said he was out dancing in his black and gold Darth Vader costume on the streets of New Orleans for 13 hours Saturday, taking only a one-hour break.
Rohaley performs in the costume year-round throughout the downtown area and the French Quarter, and attends every game — but not as a season ticket holder.
He said he goes to the games by pooling together his tip money, then buying a ticket on the secondary market. It’s not the easiest livelihood, but he said it’s worth it.
“The interaction I get from the crowd and the general public is just awesome, and I love it,” Rohaley said, who performs every gameday in Champions Square.
Back in the parking lot across the street, Fabian said he felt sorry for the Steelers fans who took up much space there Sunday. It’s a place that’s filled up with opposing fans in the past, with Fabian saying over 1,000 Eagles fans packed the space for their game with the Saints in November.
It was a game the Saints dominated, winning 48-7. Fabian predicted similar disappointment for visiting Pennsylvanians this time.
“I just feel bad for all the Pittsburgh fans coming all this way to lose,” he said.
Jeff Stem, who’s from Pittsburgh, was one of those fans who came all the way to New Orleans for the game, calling it a “must win” for the Steelers in their tight AFC North division race with the Baltimore Ravens.
Stem found his way to the lot by way of a “Stiller Gang” banner displayed by a group there. “Stiller Gang,” which he said was a popular line of Steelers-themed gear, has turned more into a staple banner for fan groups.
This is the only Steelers out-of-town game that Stem — a season-ticket holder in Pittsburgh — planned to attend this year. He said he tries to make it to one every year.
Stem said that when he looked at the Steelers' schedule this year, it was clear what away game he was going to.
“New Orleans is a party city, might as well come and party and see what it’s all about,” he said — an opportunity he wouldn’t have again for eight years because of the way the NFL schedules games between teams in different conferences.
And even before the game, Stem saw he had made the right choice.
“It’s awesome. People are really friendly,” he said of his visit. “You know, you’ve got to have thick skin walking around, but everyone’s pretty much in a joking manner and it’s fun.”
That sense of fun couldn’t have been much more apparent Sunday than in 9-year-old Carver Parault and his 8-year-old cousin Angelo Tibilier.
The two bunglingly threw around a full-size NFL football on South Galvez Street before they went to the game Sunday, where they hoped to see a win.
“I’ll probably have a heart attack” if that happens, said Lori Parault, Carver’s grandmother.
As for Carver, at this time of year, he just wants to see some Christmas presents.
“To win a million dollars and be on TV, yeah that would be a good present,” he said.
But would it top seeing the Saints beat the Steelers?
“No, that doesn’t top it,” he said.