A final-hour sweep of one city agency's surplus fund will be used to pay for many of the City Council's requested changes to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 2019 spending plan, New Orleans officials said Tuesday after days of budget negotiations.
More than $3 million in unused French Market Corp. money will be used to bolster funding for the Orleans Public Defenders office and support early childhood education and an initiative to treat traumatized children.
The city also will rely on that money to pay for court-ordered psychiatric treatment for adults with severe mental illnesses.
Officials will detail those and other changes when the council adopts a final 2019 budget on Thursday, a month after Cantrell proposed an initial $698.2 million spending plan and after the council heard from numerous city agencies seeking more money than her proposed budget allots to them.
As they outlined a mostly final list of budget amendments on Thursday, Councilman Jared Brossett, the Budget Committee chairman, and Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño spoke of a smooth process.
"There was give, there was take, there was discussion, and all of the things that should go into a budget occurred," Montaño said.
The adjustments represent only a small fraction of the budget. The council has largely supported signature initiatives by Cantrell to give many city workers a raise; create new offices for families, transportation and utilities; and take down many of the city's unpopular traffic cameras.
However, council members pushed back on her plan to replace lost money from the revenue-generating cameras by having police issue costlier traffic tickets based on state rather than local laws. They also sought to double the amount of money she proposed to allocate to early childhood education, and to pour more money into catch basin cleanings and the Public Defenders office.
The council also balked at Montaño's planned use of one-time money to fund long-term expenses, though Montaño, whom Cantrell hired away from Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier this year, said that practice had already been common in New Orleans before his arrival and he was merely employing it earlier in the fiscal year.
Nonetheless, Montaño agreed to sweep city departments this year to shore up the city's unassigned fund balance for 2019, after his planned changes diminished that funding pool to $3 million. That money is separate from the city's $29 million "rainy day" fund, which can be used only in emergencies or economic recessions or by federal mandate.
He also agreed not to use traffic tickets written under state laws, which would generate higher fines, as a source of revenue.
Instead, the city will tap the French Market, whose income each year from rentals and parking normally exceeds its annual expenses, to fill that revenue gap and pay for council priorities.
The agency's $3 million surplus will now pay for a $200,000 initiative to help mitigate the effects of childhood trauma, championed by Councilman Jason Williams. Under it, the Children's Bureau of New Orleans will work with police to identify children who have experienced crises and provide them with therapy soon after the events occur.
"The earlier we can get in there to work with a family and support them, the less likely it is for them to have to access services later on for more severe issues," said Paulette Carter, CEO of the Children's Bureau.
A $100,000 court-ordered initiative will help adults with severe mental illness access needed treatment, "so that they don't find themselves homeless, needlessly institutionalized or incarcerated," said Williams, the council president. He said Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese has agreed to manage that program.
The funding will also replace the $300,000 that the Orleans Public Defenders office is losing due to Cantrell's shutoffs of traffic cameras, and will help give a first-time allocation of $250,000 to the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, a nonprofit that represents many juvenile defendants. The center was seeking $400,000.
In keeping with a theme of focusing on youth and families — also one of Cantrell's priorities — the council and mayor have agreed to spend $110,000 on an "evening reporting center" for youthful offenders, an alternative to the usual juvenile detention center.
The budget will also provide $1.5 million to help educate infants and toddlers, an amount that will be matched by the Orleans Parish School Board.
The administration will separately spend an extra $1 million in capital funds on cleaning catch basins as part of the $50 million in bonds it plans to issue this year. It's likely the city's Department of Public Works will contract that work out, Montaño said.
"Post-budget hearings, we worked well together," Brossett said of the final negotiations. "It has been a smooth process, under a tight timeline.”
The council faced a deadline of Saturday to pass a budget.