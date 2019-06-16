Swarms of bugs on the Causeway bridge this weekend prompted drivers to turn on their windshield wipers and flock to nearby car washes, according to a report by WWL-TV.
One driver told the television station that the groups of bugs were so thick that she thought it was raining on Saturday night.
The bugs, called midges, are small flies that don't bite. Entomologist Joe Martin told WWL-TV that the swarms were connected to the water conditions from the spillway opening.
Causeway manager Carlton Dufrechou told WWL that Saturday may have been the worst bug swarm in the Causeway's history. Signs on the bridge warned drivers that police would offer them water to clear off the bugs if they were out of windshield wiper fluid.
Nearby car wash crews said they kept busy Sunday with many bug-splattered vehicles coming through the wash.