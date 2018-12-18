Actor Brad Pitt doesn't want his name associated with a lawsuit against the foundation he created to build homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Homeowners in the Lower 9th Ward brought the class-action suit against Pitt and his Make it Right foundation, but recent court filings claim there is no evidence against him, and he should not be associated, according to a report from The Blast, citing court filings.

+12 Closer look at 'Make it Right' homes at center of lawsuit against Brad Pitt foundation Lawrentay Dabon’s wife was seven months pregnant when the couple closed on their tidy, one-story house on North Derbigny Street, in what becam…

The documents, requesting to have Pitt dismissed immediately, claim the lawsuit "does not otherwise contain a single factual allegation that Mr. Pitt made any promise ... or that he made any misrepresentation" to any member of the class action suit.

The lawsuit, filed in New Orleans, accuses Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation of building substandard homes that are deteriorating rapidly while the homeowners are stuck in long mortgages.

The class-action lawsuit accuses the foundation of unfair trade practices, breach of contract and fraud.

+12 Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation, facing lawsuit, sues architect over shoddy homes Actor Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation has sued the architect of scores of homes the nonprofit sold to Lower 9th Ward residents who lost e…

A key piece of the complaint is that the foundation allegedly found issues with building materials and the homes’ designs. The problems, the suit says, needed significant repair, but Make It Right didn't tell homeowners.

The Make it Right foundation recently filed its own lawsuit against the architect of the shoddy homes, John C. Williams. The lawsuit said that repairing the water damages caused by Williams' flawed designs could cost Make It Right more than $20 million

For the full report from The Blast, click here.