Former Jefferson Parish President John Young on Tuesday rejected an allegation that his administration improperly allowed the parish’s landfill contractor to get out of performing duties crucial to keeping noxious odors under control at the Waggaman facility.
Similarly, the private contractor operating the landfill expressed dismay at being cast as the villain and suggested that politics may be rearing its head as controversy over the odor issues blamed on the landfill continues.
Young said he has no idea what current Parish President Mike Yenni was referring to Monday when Yenni told reporters that a “side letter” sent to the contractor during Young’s administration relieved the company of responsibility for handling liquid runoff from trash on the inactive portion of the landfill.
Yenni said the parish's inspector general and parish attorney will review the letter, saying it appeared to have been a contributing factor behind the fiasco and to have been sent without Parish Council approval.
“I don’t know of any side-letter agreement,” Young said Tuesday. ”Everything that our administration did, and I’m aware of at least two amendments to the contract ... went to the council.”
Young said the contract and any alterations, one of which he said actually required more of the company in December 2014, were negotiated by the parish attorney and approved by the council.
He noted that Yenni's administration has been in office since January 2016.
“I think it’s wrong and irresponsible for the present administration to point a finger at a prior administration about an odor issue that occurred within the last six months when they’ve been in office for almost three years,” he said.
“When I left office there were no complaints about odors,” he added.
The Advocate has submitted a public records request to obtain the letter Yenni referenced.
Meanwhile, Waste Connections Inc., the Texas-based parent company of Louisiana Regional Landfill Co. — formerly IESI — issued a statement saying it was blindsided by the claims made by parish officials during a press conference Monday.
“We were led to believe (the) press conference was intended to alert the public to our offer to resolve the parish’s odor issue at the landfill and thank us for our offer,” the company said.
“We are dismayed by the parish’s actions," it added, "and can only speculate on what may have transpired behind the scenes since our offer, especially in light of the troubled history of the site prior to our involvement and historical political influence of the neighboring River Birch landfill.”
River Birch made an unsuccessful bid about a decade ago to become the parish’s landfill contractor. That effort put River Birch owners Fred Heebe and Jim Ward at the center of a lengthy federal probe into possible political corruption.
The theory of that case — which eventually collapsed under allegations of prosecutorial misconduct — appeared to be that Heebe and Ward had improperly curried favor with local politicians by making dozens of campaign contributions through shell companies.
Reached late Tuesday, Yenni denied politics has played any role in the parish's treatment of the contractor, which he said has not performed as required by its contract.
In addition to raising the specter of River Birch, LRLC went on to say that collection of noxious gases at the landfill has always been the parish’s responsibility and that problems with that system are well known.
“It is well documented that the landfill gas collection and control system at the landfill does not function properly,” the company said, adding that it has not gotten a response to a letter it sent Friday offering to take over the repair and operation of the gas collection system for parts of the landfill at no cost to the parish.
Yenni said the parish has not had time to review the offer.
The company denied being in breach of its contract, as alleged by Yenni, and said it even paid for an odor mitigation firm to help identify “all sources of local odors, “including the two River Birch landfills immediately adjacent to the Jefferson Parish Landfill.”
The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday is expected to take up a matter related to the landfill's halting collection of liquid industrial waste, as ordered by the parish.